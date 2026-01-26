Cleanup is underway across the Philadelphia region after a major winter storm dropped snow, sleet and ice across much of the U.S. on Sunday, impacting nearly 180 million people.

At least 13 weather-related deaths have been reported nationwide, and about 830,000 customers are without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Prolonged bitter temperatures could make travel dangerous, per the National Weather Service.

What’s the latest forecast?

Bitter cold temperatures are expected to stick around, with forecasters predicting wind chills in the single digits to below zero each night through this weekend. Temperatures will not rise above freezing until at least this weekend, per NWS.

Dangerously cold wind chills between -15° and 0° are expected to return, leading to an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

Temperatures will linger in the 10s and 20s during the daytime.

Snowfall totals

This weekend’s winter storm brought record snowfall to Philadelphia, marking the biggest single snowfall event since the January 2016 blizzard, according to the NWS.

Here’s how much has fallen so far, per WHYY News partner 6abc:

Philadelphia Philadelphia International Airport | 9.3 inches Center City | 9 inches Fox Chase | 8.3 inches



Pennsylvania Berks County Mertztown | 14.1 inches Reading Regional Airport | 9.4 inches Bucks County Gardenville | 12 inches Bensalem | 10.2 inches Levittown | 9.6 inches Northampton Twp. | 7.3 inches Chester County East Coventry Twp. | 10.5 inches Avondale | 8.4 inches East Goshen Twp. | 8 inches Delaware County Morton | 8 inches Nether Providence Twp. | 8 inches Swarthmore | 7.3 inches Lehigh County Emmaus | 13.3 inches Weisenberg Twp. | 10.8 inches Montgomery County Skippack Twp. | 12.2 inches Collegeville | 11.5 inches Norristown | 10.5 inches New Hanover Twp. | 10.5 inches King of Prussia | 7.6 inches



New Jersey Atlantic County Atlantic City International Airport | 6.2 inches Burlington County Mount Holly | 9.4 inches South Jersey Regional | 9.6 inches Camden County Bellmawr | 10.2 inches Cape May County Cape May | 5 inches Cumberland County Deerfield Twp. | 7.5 inches Gloucester County Mantua | 10.5 inches Mercer County Trenton Mercer Airport | 8.9 inches Hamilton Square | 7.4 inches Salem County Woodstown | 7.5 inches



Delaware New Castle County Bear | 10 inches Pike Creek | 8.5 inches New Castle County Airport | 8.3 inches



Weather alerts, watches and advisories

A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect for the counties below from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, with very cold wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees below zero.