Philadelphia snow updates: Dangerous cold stretch, snowfall totals, transit disruptions and latest storm impact
Bitter temps will linger across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware this week. Here’s everything you need to know.
- ❄️ Weather conditions: Latest forecast | Snowfall totals | Weather alerts | Enhanced Code Blue
- 🚨 Emergency orders: Pennsylvania | Philadelphia | New Jersey | Delaware
- ✏️ School impact: Philly public schools | Philly archdiocesan schools | Other closures
- 🚌 Road restrictions: PennDOT | PA Turnpike
- ✈️ Travel impact: Amtrak | SEPTA | NJ Transit | PATCO | PHL | ABE
- 🗑️ City services: Philly trash collection, city courts and more
- ⚠️ Safety info: Emergency contacts, tips and shoveling requirements
- 📷 Photos: Here’s how the storm looked on the ground
Cleanup is underway across the Philadelphia region after a major winter storm dropped snow, sleet and ice across much of the U.S. on Sunday, impacting nearly 180 million people.
At least 13 weather-related deaths have been reported nationwide, and about 830,000 customers are without power, according to poweroutage.us.
Prolonged bitter temperatures could make travel dangerous, per the National Weather Service.
What’s the latest forecast?
Bitter cold temperatures are expected to stick around, with forecasters predicting wind chills in the single digits to below zero each night through this weekend. Temperatures will not rise above freezing until at least this weekend, per NWS.
Dangerously cold wind chills between -15° and 0° are expected to return, leading to an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite.
Temperatures will linger in the 10s and 20s during the daytime.
Snowfall totals
This weekend’s winter storm brought record snowfall to Philadelphia, marking the biggest single snowfall event since the January 2016 blizzard, according to the NWS.
Here’s how much has fallen so far, per WHYY News partner 6abc:
- Philadelphia
- Philadelphia International Airport | 9.3 inches
- Center City | 9 inches
- Fox Chase | 8.3 inches
- Pennsylvania
- Berks County
- Mertztown | 14.1 inches
- Reading Regional Airport | 9.4 inches
- Bucks County
- Gardenville | 12 inches
- Bensalem | 10.2 inches
- Levittown | 9.6 inches
- Northampton Twp. | 7.3 inches
- Chester County
- East Coventry Twp. | 10.5 inches
- Avondale | 8.4 inches
- East Goshen Twp. | 8 inches
- Delaware County
- Morton | 8 inches
- Nether Providence Twp. | 8 inches
- Swarthmore | 7.3 inches
- Lehigh County
- Emmaus | 13.3 inches
- Weisenberg Twp. | 10.8 inches
- Montgomery County
- Skippack Twp. | 12.2 inches
- Collegeville | 11.5 inches
- Norristown | 10.5 inches
- New Hanover Twp. | 10.5 inches
- King of Prussia | 7.6 inches
- Berks County
- New Jersey
- Atlantic County
- Atlantic City International Airport | 6.2 inches
- Burlington County
- Mount Holly | 9.4 inches
- South Jersey Regional | 9.6 inches
- Camden County
- Bellmawr | 10.2 inches
- Cape May County
- Cape May | 5 inches
- Cumberland County
- Deerfield Twp. | 7.5 inches
- Gloucester County
- Mantua | 10.5 inches
- Mercer County
- Trenton Mercer Airport | 8.9 inches
- Hamilton Square | 7.4 inches
- Salem County
- Woodstown | 7.5 inches
- Atlantic County
- Delaware
- New Castle County
- Bear | 10 inches
- Pike Creek | 8.5 inches
- New Castle County Airport | 8.3 inches
- New Castle County
Weather alerts, watches and advisories
A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect for the counties below from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, with very cold wind chills between 0 and 10 degrees below zero.
- Pennsylvania: Delaware, Philadelphia
- New Jersey: Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem
- Delaware: Kent, New Castle, Sussex
Enhanced Code Blue in Philly: Protections for people experiencing homelessness
An Enhanced Code Blue is in effect in Philadelphia until further notice.
During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.
During a Code Blue event, the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.
The 12 warming centers listed below are open during the current Code Blue, including some that will be open 24 hours a day until the emergency ends.
Emergency orders
Emergency orders
Here’s a look at the emergency orders in place throughout the Delaware Valley:
School closures and flexible instruction
The School District of Philadelphia will be closed on Monday because of the storm. Charged Chromebooks were sent home with students on Friday. The district will shift to virtual learning as needed during the remainder of the week.
Archdiocesan high school and parochial elementary schools will utilize “Flexible Instruction Days.” Students and parents should refer to their local school website for further details, per the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Dozens of schools across the Philadelphia region will similarly be closed Monday due to inclement weather.
How is travel impacted?
The National Weather Service says to expect widespread road closures and significant delays on major interstates. Vehicle restrictions are in place across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In Delaware, Level 2 driving restrictions are in effect for New Castle and Kent counties, per Gov. Matt Meyer.
Under such restrictions, only essential workers, including snowplow operators, may drive on Delaware roadways.
PA Turnpike
All restrictions put in place for the storm have been lifted.
Amtrak
Keystone Service is canceled until 10 a.m.
Customers can rebook or request refunds without penalties on Amtrak.com, through the Amtrak mobile app or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.
SEPTA
SEPTA expects significant service disruptions to continue Monday.
Regional Rail, bus, Access paratransit and trolley routes T and G will be gradually restored as conditions allow.
Once operational, Regional Rail will follow a Saturday schedule, and bus and metro will follow a Monday schedule.
The Market-Frankford (L), Broad Street (B), suburban trolleys (D) and the Norristown High Speed Line (M) remain operational, but customers should expect delays, trip cancellations and longer travel times.
The Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines remain the most reliable during extreme weather events, SEPTA says.
Riders are encouraged to visit SEPTA.org for the latest service information.
NJ Transit
NJ TRANSIT expects to gradually resume service Monday, starting with light rail lines.
Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River LINE will operate on a weekday schedule to start, but riders should expect delays and possible cancellations.
A gradual ramp-up of bus and Access Link service is expected as conditions allow.
Crews are also working to resume commuter rail service.
Riders may monitor the latest NJ Transit service updates online.
PATCO
PATCO will operate on modified schedules through Monday. Trains will operate every 15-20 minutes for most of the day. Travel times will similarly be adjusted for slower operating speeds due to the weather and may take up to 10 minutes longer than usual.
Riders are encouraged to sign up for PATCO alerts for service updates.
PHL, ABE
More than 4,400 flight delays and cancellations have been recorded nationwide Monday, according to flight tracker flightaware.com.
Travelers should expect delays and possible cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport and Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for further delays or cancellations that may impact flights.
City services impact, from trash collection and courts to ice-skating rinks
- Trash and recycling
- Collection is suspended Monday and collection for the remainder of the week will be pushed back a day.
- Second trash collection will be suspended for the week in neighborhoods that typically receive it.
- Residents may still drop off trash at one of the city’s sanitation convenience centers Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Courts: All cases scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled, with the exception of Orphans’ Court, which will proceed virtually.
- Jury duty: Those summoned for jury duty Monday are excused and do not need to report for duty.
- Prisons: In-person visits will be canceled at Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities
- Critical services: Preliminary Arraignment Court, OJR bail acceptance and filings of emergency abuse protection petitions at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice are expected to remain operational.
- Administrative buildings: All city administrative office buildings are closed to the public, including nonessential residential services.
- Health centers: All Philadelphia Department of Public Health centers are closed. Patients with Monday appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
When will my street be plowed?
Residents can track Philadelphia’s snowplow operations online through PlowPHL.
Safety information
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps.
- Be prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself and your pets; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather.
- Winter driving: If you must drive, here’s how to best prepare, and what to keep in your car.
- Avoiding injury: Here are some do’s and don’ts to avoid injury in a snowstorm, according to Philly-area doctors.
- Emergency contacts: If you live in Philadelphia, here’s who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines.
- Pet safety: If residents see a dog outside during the extreme cold — aside from bathroom breaks and short walks — they are urged to contact ACCT Philly’s hotline by calling (267-385-3800m ext. 1.
What renters, homeowners and business owners need to know about shoveling
Unless you live in an apartment building or multifamily dwelling, you are responsible for clearing the sidewalk of snow and ice outside your home. That includes both renters and homeowners.
Once snow has stopped falling, all sidewalks — including curb cuts — must be shoveled within six hours. Corner property owners are also responsible for clearing ramps as an extension of their sidewalk.
Pathways should be clear at least 3 feet, unless the pathway is smaller than that, in which case only 1 foot should be cleared. Snow or ice removed from sidewalks cannot be dumped into the street; instead, push toward your building.
The same rule applies to business owners, even if an establishment is temporarily closed due to the snow. Businesses that violate this code face a fine of $1,000 or more.
Residents may report a sidewalk that has not been cleared by calling 311 or submitting a report through the city’s 311 portal.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.