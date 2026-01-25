A major storm is moving through the Philadelphia region, along with a sizeable portion of the U.S.

Nearly 180 million people — or more than half of the country’s population — will be impacted by widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain, the National Weather Service reports.

What’s the latest forecast?

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will bring major disruptions to the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office. Snowfall predictions have been raised slightly, by about an inch or two.

Heavy snow and sleet, followed by freezing rain and 20- to 30-mph wind gusts, could result in downed trees and power outages.

Weather conditions will make travel dangerous or impossible, per NWS.

Storm timing

Snowfall rates near 1-2 inches per hour are expected during the daytime on Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s Mount Holly branch predicts lower snowfall amounts further south and closer to the coast, with longer durations of a wintry mix or rain anticipated Sunday afternoon and evening. Less mixing is expected further north.

Snow and sleet will mix with or change to freezing rain across Delmarva, South Jersey and into the I-95 corridor, and potentially as far north as the I-78 corridor, beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through Sunday evening.

Higher snowfall is anticipated farther north. The Poconos could see as much as 18 inches of snow, while cities like Philly, Trenton and Wilmington may see 8-12 inches. Cape May could see 6-8 inches, and Bethany Beach could see 4-6 inches.

Ice accumulations may range from 0.1” to 0.25” across the I-95 corridor, South Jersey and central and northern Delaware. Some isolated power outages are possible.

Forecasters with WHYY News partner 6abc show more mixing farther north.

Snow will transition to sleet south of Philadelphia by late morning into the early afternoon.

“So that snowy winter wonderland Sunday morning turns into a sleet/icefest for most of our area by lunchtime,” wrote meteorologist Cecily Tynan.

6abc’s latest map shows Philadelphia may see between 8 to 10 inches of snowfall.

After the storm passes, a prolonged period of “well below normal” temperatures is expected to stick around next week, with wind chills in the single digits to below zero each night through next weekend.

Snowfall totals

Snow is already starting to pile up. Here’s how much has fallen so far, per WHYY News partner 6abc:

Philadelphia 8:11 a.m. | Philadelphia – 2.3 inches 8 a.m. | Fox Chase – 2.5 inches

Pennsylvania 8:45 am | East Coventry Twp. – 3.7 inches 8:11 am | East Nantmeal Twp. – 3.3 inches 8 a.m. | Birdsboro – 4.5 inches 8 a.m. | District Twp. – 3.6 inches 8 a.m. | Chalfont – 2.9 inches 8 a.m. | Willow Grove – 2.5 inches 8:30 a.m. | Mount Laurel – 3 inches 8:30 a.m. | South River – 3 inches 8:30 a.m. | Long Branch – 2 inches 8:30 a.m. | Mays Landing – 3.6 inches 8 a.m. | Howell – 2.7 inches 8 a.m. | Toms River – 2.7 inches 8 a.m. | Barnegat Twp. – 2.4 inches

Delaware 8 a.m. | Newark – 2.9 inches



Weather alerts, watches and advisories

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Monday, with heavy and mixed precipitation expected, along with ice accumulations around three-tenths of an inch.