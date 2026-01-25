Philadelphia snow updates: Latest forecast, snow emergency in effect; sleet and freezing rain to come
Significant snow accumulations are expected across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Here’s everything you need to know.
Jump to a section
- ❄️ Weather conditions: Latest forecast | Storm timing | Snowfall totals | Weather alerts | Enhanced Code Blue in Philly
- 🚨 Emergency orders: Pa. disaster declaration | N.J. state of emergency | Philadelphia snow emergency
- ✏️ School impacts: Philly public schools | Philly archdiocesan schools
- 🚌 Road closures and restrictions: PennDOT, PA Turnpike restrictions
- ✈️ Transit impacts: SEPTA, NJ Transit, PATCO and PHL
- 🗑️ City services: Philly trash collection, city courts and more
- ⚠️ Safety information: Emergency contacts, tips and shoveling requirements
- 📷 Photos: Here’s how the storm looks on the ground
A major storm is moving through the Philadelphia region, along with a sizeable portion of the U.S.
Nearly 180 million people — or more than half of the country’s population — will be impacted by widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain, the National Weather Service reports.
What’s the latest forecast?
Snow, sleet and freezing rain will bring major disruptions to the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office. Snowfall predictions have been raised slightly, by about an inch or two.
Heavy snow and sleet, followed by freezing rain and 20- to 30-mph wind gusts, could result in downed trees and power outages.
Weather conditions will make travel dangerous or impossible, per NWS.
Storm timing
Snowfall rates near 1-2 inches per hour are expected during the daytime on Sunday.
The National Weather Service’s Mount Holly branch predicts lower snowfall amounts further south and closer to the coast, with longer durations of a wintry mix or rain anticipated Sunday afternoon and evening. Less mixing is expected further north.
Snow and sleet will mix with or change to freezing rain across Delmarva, South Jersey and into the I-95 corridor, and potentially as far north as the I-78 corridor, beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through Sunday evening.
Higher snowfall is anticipated farther north. The Poconos could see as much as 18 inches of snow, while cities like Philly, Trenton and Wilmington may see 8-12 inches. Cape May could see 6-8 inches, and Bethany Beach could see 4-6 inches.
Lower snowfall amounts are expected further south and closer to the coast, with longer durations of a wintry mix or rain anticipated Sunday afternoon and evening. Less mixing is expected further north.
Ice accumulations may range from 0.1” to 0.25” across the I-95 corridor, South Jersey and central and northern Delaware. Some isolated power outages are possible.
Forecasters with WHYY News partner 6abc show more mixing farther north.
Snow will transition to sleet south of Philadelphia by late morning into the early afternoon.
“So that snowy winter wonderland Sunday morning turns into a sleet/icefest for most of our area by lunchtime,” wrote meteorologist Cecily Tynan.
6abc’s latest map shows Philadelphia may see between 8 to 10 inches of snowfall.
After the storm passes, a prolonged period of “well below normal” temperatures is expected to stick around next week, with wind chills in the single digits to below zero each night through next weekend.
Snowfall totals
Snow is already starting to pile up. Here’s how much has fallen so far, per WHYY News partner 6abc:
- Philadelphia
- 8:11 a.m. | Philadelphia – 2.3 inches
- 8 a.m. | Fox Chase – 2.5 inches
- Pennsylvania
- 8:45 am | East Coventry Twp. – 3.7 inches
- 8:11 am | East Nantmeal Twp. – 3.3 inches
- 8 a.m. | Birdsboro – 4.5 inches
- 8 a.m. | District Twp. – 3.6 inches
- 8 a.m. | Chalfont – 2.9 inches
- 8 a.m. | Willow Grove – 2.5 inches
- 8:30 a.m. | Mount Laurel – 3 inches
- 8:30 a.m. | South River – 3 inches
- 8:30 a.m. | Long Branch – 2 inches
- 8:30 a.m. | Mays Landing – 3.6 inches
- 8 a.m. | Howell – 2.7 inches
- 8 a.m. | Toms River – 2.7 inches
- 8 a.m. | Barnegat Twp. – 2.4 inches
- Delaware
- 8 a.m. | Newark – 2.9 inches
Weather alerts, watches and advisories
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Monday, with heavy and mixed precipitation expected, along with ice accumulations around three-tenths of an inch.
- Pennsylvania: Lower Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
- New Jersey: Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Salem, Somerset
Enhanced Code Blue in Philly: Protections for people experiencing homelessness
An Enhanced Code Blue is in effect in Philadelphia until further notice.
During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.
During a Code Blue event, the city implements special measures to keep people who are experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.
The 10 warming centers listed below are open during the current Code Blue, including some that will be open 24 hours a day until the emergency ends.
Emergency orders
Emergency orders
Here’s a look at the emergency orders in place throughout the Delaware Valley:
For those who must travel, here’s how to best prepare for winter driving, and what to keep in your car.
School closures and flexible instruction
Philadelphia public schools
The School District of Philadelphia will be closed on Monday because of the storm. Charged Chromebooks were sent home with students on Friday. The district will shift to virtual learning as needed during the remainder of the week.
Philly archdiocesan schools
Archdiocesan high school and parochial elementary schools will utilize “Flexible Instruction Days. Students and parents should refer to their local school website for further details, per the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
How is travel impacted?
The National Weather Service says to expect widespread road closures and significant delays on major interstates. Vehicle restrictions are in place across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
In Delaware, Level 2 driving restrictions are in effect for New Castle and Kent counties, per Gov. Matt Meyer.
Under such restrictions, only essential workers, including snowplow operators, may drive on Delaware roadways.
PennDOT, PA Turnpike
PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 mph on the following highways:
- Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676
- U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422
- State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309
Tier 4 vehicle restrictions are in place for all Pennsylvania interstates, the PA Turnpike and its extensions, along with several other major roadways.
When such restrictions are in place, no commercial vehicles, school buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes or passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are permitted on affected roadways.
SEPTA
SEPTA’s Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines are expected to be the most reliable, transit officials said. Trolleys, meanwhile, will operate with a planned diversion to 40th and Market streets through early Monday. The trolley tunnel closure may be extended depending on weather conditions. Shuttle buses will operate during this time.
Regional Rail is expected to operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, though weather-related delays or suspensions are possible.
Bus detours, delays and suspensions are also likely. SEPTA advised riders to check alerts at SEPTA.org or the SEPTA app before heading out.
NJ Transit
Bus, light rail and Access Link services are temporarily suspended on NJ Transit.
Rail service will be suspended at 2 p.m. Rail customers will need to be on trains that get them to their final destination at or prior to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Service will resume as conditions allow. Riders may monitor the latest NJ Transit service updates online.
PATCO
PATCO will operate on modified schedules through Monday.
Trains will operate with the same frequency on Sunday, with service every 30 minutes, but travel times will be adjusted for slower operating speeds due to the weather and may take up to 30 minutes longer than usual.
On Monday, trains will operate every 15-20 minutes for most of the day. Travel times will similarly be adjusted for slower operating speeds due to the weather and may take up to 10 minutes longer than usual.
“Teams will be working around the clock at stations to clear walkways, platforms, and parking areas for riders,” the transit line said.
Riders are encouraged to sign up for PATCO alerts for service updates.
PHL
Across the U.S., more than 11,000 flights have been canceled this weekend.
Most airlines canceled Saturday flights from Philadelphia International Airport, PHL posted on social media.
Passengers should confirm flight status directly with their airline.
Travel advisories are in effect under Delta and American, with rebooking fees waived.
City services impact, from trash collection and courts to ice-skating rinks
- Trash and recycling
- Collection will be suspended Monday and collection for the remainder of the week will be pushed back a day.
- Second trash collection will be suspended for the week in neighborhoods that typically receive it.
- Residents may still drop off trash at one of the city’s sanitation convenience centers Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Courts: All cases scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled, with the exception of Orphans’ Court, which will proceed virtually.
- Jury duty: Those summoned for jury duty Monday are excused and do not need to report for duty.
- Prisons: In-person visits will be canceled at Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities
- Critical services: Preliminary Arraignment Court, OJR bail acceptance and filings of emergency abuse protection petitions at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice are expected to remain operational.
- Administrative buildings: All city administrative office buildings will be closed to the public, including nonessential residential services.
- Health centers: All Philadelphia Department of Public Health centers will be closed on Monday. Patients with Monday appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
When will my street be plowed?
Residents can track Philadelphia’s snowplow operations online through PlowPHL.
Safety information
- Get or give help: Here are extreme cold resources across the Delaware Valley, and here’s how you can help your unhoused neighbors amid frigid temps.
- Be prepared: Take these steps to protect yourself and your pets; and here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather.
- Winter driving: If you must drive, here’s how to best prepare, and what to keep in your car.
- Avoiding injury: Here are some do’s and don’ts to avoid injury in a snowstorm, according to Philly-area doctors.
- Emergency contacts: If you live in Philadelphia, here’s who to call for which emergencies, from downed trees to power lines.
- Pet safety: If residents see a dog outside during the extreme cold — aside from bathroom breaks and short walks — they are urged to contact ACCT Philly’s hotline by calling (267-385-3800m ext. 1.
What renters, homeowners and business owners need to know about shoveling
Unless you live in an apartment building or multifamily dwelling, you are responsible for clearing the sidewalk of snow and ice outside your home. That includes both renters and homeowners.
Once snow has stopped falling, all sidewalks — including curb cuts — must be shoveled within six hours. Corner property owners are also responsible for clearing ramps as an extension of their sidewalk.
Pathways should be clear at least 3 feet, unless the pathway is smaller than that, in which case only 1 foot should be cleared. Snow or ice removed from sidewalks cannot be dumped into the street; instead, push toward your building.
The same rule applies to business owners, even if an establishment is temporarily closed due to the snow. Businesses that violate this code face a fine of $1,000 or more.
Residents may report a sidewalk that has not been cleared by calling 311 or submitting a report through the city’s 311 portal.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.