Latest snow totals after winter storm slams Philadelphia region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The winter storm buried the Philadelphia region in more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Here are the latest snowfall reports from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

Philadelphia

Belmont: 12.7 inches (6:40 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bustleton: 9.8 inches (2:02 p.m., 2/23/26)

Fox Chase: 14.8 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Germantown: 9.9 inches (10:09 a.m., 2/23/26)

Northeast Philadelphia: 16.0 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Philadelphia International Airport: 14.0 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Point Breeze: 11.0 inches (3:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Rockledge: 13.8 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Roxborough: 14.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Bernville, Pa.: 2.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Birdsboro, Pa.: 4.8 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Blandon, Pa.: 3.5 inches (4:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Blue Marsh Dam, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Centre Twp, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hamburg, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lyons, Pa.: 5.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Morgantown, Pa.: 3.5 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)