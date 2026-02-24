Latest snow totals after winter storm slams Philadelphia region

Here are the latest snow totals from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 24, 2026
A little free library can be seen standing above the snow, while a bench next to it is entirely covered after a huge snowstorm in Moorestown, New Jersey

A little free library and bench fill up with snow in Moorestown, N.J., on Feb. 23, 2026. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The winter storm buried the Philadelphia region in more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Here are the latest snowfall reports from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:

Philadelphia

Belmont: 12.7 inches (6:40 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bustleton: 9.8 inches (2:02 p.m., 2/23/26)

Fox Chase: 14.8 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Germantown: 9.9 inches (10:09 a.m., 2/23/26)

Northeast Philadelphia: 16.0 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Philadelphia International Airport: 14.0 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Point Breeze: 11.0 inches (3:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Rockledge: 13.8 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Roxborough: 14.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Bernville, Pa.: 2.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Birdsboro, Pa.: 4.8 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Blandon, Pa.: 3.5 inches (4:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Blue Marsh Dam, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Centre Twp, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hamburg, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lyons, Pa.: 5.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Morgantown, Pa.: 3.5 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)

New Morgan, Pa.: 4.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Oley, Pa.: 3.4 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Reading, Pa.: 3.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Reading Regional Airport, Pa.: 2.8 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Shartlesville, Pa.: 1.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Wernersville, Pa.: 4.5 inches (8:17 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bucks County

Bensalem, Pa.: 17.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bristol, Pa.: 18.0 inches (3:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Chalfont, Pa.: 7.3 inches (6:50 a.m., 2/23/26)

Croydon, Pa.: 18.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

East Rockhill Twp, Pa.: 8.5 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Fairless Hills, Pa.: 20.5 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Fricks, Pa.: 11.7 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Furlong, Pa.: 12.3 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Langhorne, Pa.: 22.3 inches (3:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Levittown, Pa.: 15.0 inches (3:53 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lower Southampton Twp, Pa.: 13.3 inches (1:25 p.m., 2/23/26)

Morrisville, Pa.: 14.0 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Newtown, Pa.: 8.0 inches (7:50 a.m., 2/23/26)

Northampton Twp, Pa.: 14.3 inches (4:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Perkasie, Pa.: 6.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Richboro, Pa.: 22.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Trumbauersville, Pa.: 11.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Tullytown, Pa.: 18.0 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Warminster, Pa.: 13.2 inches (11:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Yardley, Pa.: 12.0 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Chester County

Atglen, Pa.: 5.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Chads Ford, Pa.: 5.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

East Coventry Twp, Pa.: 5.5 inches (9:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

East Nantmeal Twp, Pa.: 9.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

East Nottingham Twp., Pa.: 7.5 inches (7:55 a.m., 2/23/26)

East Vincent Twp, Pa.: 6.4 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Jennersville, Pa.: 9.1 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Malvern, Pa.: 12.3 inches (9:13 a.m., 2/23/26)

North Coventry Twp, Pa.: 7.5 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Paoli, Pa.: 9.8 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Phoenixville, Pa.: 8.0 inches (10:35 a.m., 2/23/26)

Pottstown, Pa.: 5.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

South Coatesville, Pa.: 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

West Caln Twp, Pa.: 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

West Chester, Pa.: 9.1 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Wickerton, Pa.: 6.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Delaware County

Boothwyn, Pa.: 10.0 inches (5:13 a.m., 2/23/26)

Chadds Ford Twp, Pa.: 11.5 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Clifton Heights, Pa.: 10.5 inches (9:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lansdowne, Pa.: 9.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lima, Pa.: 8.8 inches (5:35 a.m., 2/23/26)

Media, Pa.: 7.8 inches (10:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Morton, Pa.: 13.4 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Nether Providence Twp, Pa.: 12.0 inches (6:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Swarthmore, Pa.: 12.0 inches (10:31 a.m., 2/23/26)

Upper Chichester, Pa.: 9.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Montgomery County

Collegeville, Pa.: 7.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Conshohocken, Pa.: 8.4 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Elkins Park, Pa.: 10.5 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Fort Washington, Pa.: 12.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Gilbertsville, Pa.: 9.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Glenside, Pa.: 10.5 inches (8:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Green Lane, Pa.: 11.4 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Harleysville, Pa.: 8.5 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hatfield, Pa.: 8.0 inches (8:42 a.m., 2/23/26)

Jenkintown, Pa.: 8.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

King of Prussia, Pa.: 8.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lansdale, Pa.: 8.8 inches (8:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lower Moreland Twp, Pa.: 12.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Maple Glen, Pa.: 11.6 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

New Hanover Twp, Pa.: 8.7 inches (8:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

Norristown, Pa.: 13.4 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)

North Wales, Pa.: 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Penn Wynne, Pa.: 10.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Pottstown, Pa.: 3.5 inches (7:25 a.m., 2/23/26)

Royersford, Pa.: 8.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Salford Twp, Pa.: 6.8 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Skippack, Pa.: 13.2 inches (1:50 p.m., 2/23/26)

Souderton, Pa.: 9.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Stowe, Pa.: 4.1 inches (9:18 a.m., 2/23/26)

Trappe, Pa.: 11.7 inches (10:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

Willow Grove, Pa.: 11.7 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lehigh County

Breinigsville, Pa.: 4.0 inches (6:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Coopersburg, Pa.: 7.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Germansville, Pa.: 5.4 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lehigh Valley International, Pa.: 5.2 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

New Tripoli, Pa.: 3.5 inches (6:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Salisbury Twp, Pa.: 7.3 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Schnecksville, Pa.: 2.7 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Slatington, Pa.: 3.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Weisenberg Twp, Pa.: 5.3 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Northampton County

Bangor, Pa.: 6.0 inches (9:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bethlehem Twp, Pa.: 5.4 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Easton, Pa.: 7.2 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Martins Creek, Pa.: 4.6 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Moore Twp, Pa.: 4.7 inches (8:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

Nazareth, Pa.: 7.8 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Pen Argyl, Pa.: 5.5 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Tatamy, Pa.: 6.3 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City, N.J.: 14.0 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Atlantic City International, N.J.: 16.9 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Brigantine, N.J.: 12.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Buena Vista Twp., N.J.: 16.5 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.: 14.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.: 15.3 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Estell Manor, N.J.: 12.7 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Galloway Twp, N.J.: 12.1 inches (6:18 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hammonton, N.J.: 10.7 inches (5:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Margate City, N.J.: 11.4 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mays Landing, N.J.: 19.0 inches (12:55 p.m., 2/23/26)

Minotola, N.J.: 17.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Somers Point, N.J.: 18.2 inches (12:40 p.m., 2/23/26)

Burlington County

Bordentown, N.J.: 14.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Burlington Twp, N.J.: 17.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Chesterfield, N.J.: 15.9 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Cinnaminson, N.J.: 12.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Columbus, N.J.: 20.5 inches (12:45 p.m., 2/23/26)

Delanco, N.J.: 16.2 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Delran, N.J.: 14.0 inches (8:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Evesham, N.J.: 12.3 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hainesport, N.J.: 17.8 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lake Pine, N.J.: 19.2 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Leisuretowne, N.J.: 21.0 inches (5:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Mansfield Twp, N.J.: 19.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Maple Shade, N.J.: 16.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Medford, N.J.: 17.8 inches (3:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Medford Lakes, N.J.: 14.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Medford Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (5:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

Moorestown, N.J.: 19.5 inches (11:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

Moorestown Twp, N.J.: 16.0 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mount Holly, N.J.: 18.0 inches (6:25 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mount Holly WFO, N.J.: 20.3 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Mount Laurel, N.J.: 20.8 inches (2:35 p.m., 2/23/26)

Pemberton, N.J.: 20.0 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Rancocas, N.J.: 19.2 inches (2:20 p.m., 2/23/26)

South Jersey Regional, N.J.: 18.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

South Jersey Regional A, N.J.: 20.3 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Tabernacle, N.J.: 17.5 inches (2:17 p.m., 2/23/26)

Westampton, N.J.: 19.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Willingboro, N.J.: 14.5 inches (7:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

Camden County

Barrington, N.J.: 16.5 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bellmawr, N.J.: 14.7 inches (12:07 p.m., 2/23/26)

Haddon Heights, N.J.: 15.0 inches (12:02 p.m., 2/23/26)

Haddon Township, N.J.: 14.0 inches (10:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lindenwold, N.J.: 17.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mt. Ephraim, N.J.: 15.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Sicklerville, N.J.: 16.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Somerdale, N.J.: 18.0 inches (7:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Winslow Twp, N.J.: 9.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Cape May County

Lower Twp, N.J.: 12.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

North Wildwood, N.J.: 8.7 inches (7:54 a.m., 2/23/26)

Ocean City, N.J.: 16.0 inches (12:45 p.m., 2/23/26)

Cumberland County

Bridgeton, N.J.: 16.1 inches (8:10 a.m., 2/23/26)

Newport, N.J.: 16.0 inches (3:40 p.m., 2/23/26)

Vineland, N.J.: 12.0 inches (10:10 a.m., 2/23/26)

Gloucester County

Clayton, N.J.: 15.0 inches (8:20 a.m., 2/23/26)

East Greenwich Twp, N.J.: 14.0 inches (5:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Franklin Twp, N.J.: 14.3 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Glassboro, N.J.: 17.0 inches (8:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Malaga, N.J.: 17.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mantua, N.J.: 17.0 inches (7:58 a.m., 2/23/26)

Monroe Twp, N.J.: 19.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Monroe Twp., N.J.: 8.4 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Paulsboro, N.J.: 13.4 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Pitman, N.J.: 21.5 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Washington Twp, N.J.: 16.0 inches (6:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

West Deptford Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (2:55 p.m., 2/23/26)

Williamstown, N.J.: 10.3 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mercer County

East Windsor Twp, N.J.: 17.5 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Ewing, N.J.: 15.5 inches (7:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hamilton Square, N.J.: 15.9 inches (1:45 p.m., 2/23/26)

Hamilton Twp, N.J.: 15.1 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hopewell Twp., N.J.: 16.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lawrence Twp, N.J.: 15.5 inches (10:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lawrenceville, N.J.: 14.0 inches (3:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Mercerville, N.J.: 16.5 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Pennington, N.J.: 15.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Princeton, N.J.: 16.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Robbinsville Twp., N.J.: 19.3 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Trenton Mercer Airport, N.J.: 16.4 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

West Windsor Twp, N.J.: 14.8 inches (6:50 a.m., 2/23/26)

West Windsor Twp., N.J.: 16.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Woodsville, N.J.: 15.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Ocean County

Barnegat Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Bayville, N.J.: 25.8 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Beachwood, N.J.: 13.5 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Berkeley Twp., N.J.: 14.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Brick, N.J.: 18.5 inches (11:33 a.m., 2/23/26)

Forked River, N.J.: 18.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Jackson, N.J.: 25.2 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Lacey Twp, N.J.: 15.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lakehurst, N.J.: 21.8 inches (3:15 p.m., 2/23/26)

Lakewood, N.J.: 24.0 inches (11:50 a.m., 2/23/26)

Lanoka Harbor, N.J.: 17.0 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Little Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.: 16.0 inches (3:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Manahawkin, N.J.: 19.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Manchester Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.: 11.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Ship Bottom, N.J.: 18.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Stafford Twp., N.J.: 14.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Toms River, N.J.: 22.0 inches (4:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Tuckerton, N.J.: 17.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Whiting, N.J.: 20.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Salem County

Monroeville, N.J.: 18.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Oldmans Twp., N.J.: 9.4 inches (7:29 a.m., 2/23/26)

Olivet, N.J.: 16.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Quinton, N.J.: 16.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Upper Pittsgrove Twp., N.J.: 11.5 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Delaware

Kent County

Clayton, Del.: 8.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Dover, Del.: 16.5 inches (9:45 a.m., 2/23/26)

Felton, Del.: 17.5 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)

Harrington, Del.: 16.1 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Leipsic, Del.: 18.0 inches (10:29 a.m., 2/23/26)

Magnolia, Del.: 13.0 inches (8:12 a.m., 2/23/26)

Smyrna, Del.: 13.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Woodside, Del.: 20.5 inches (11:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

New Castle County

Bear, Del.: 7.0 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Bellefonte, Del.: 8.5 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Hockessin, Del.: 10.0 inches (5:55 a.m., 2/23/26)

Marshallton, Del.: 6.3 inches (9:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

New Castle County Airport, Del.: 8.3 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)

Newark, Del.: 5.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)

Newport, Del.: 7.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

Talleyville, Del.: 10.0 inches (11:15 a.m., 2/23/26)

Wilmington, Del.: 8.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)

