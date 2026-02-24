Latest snow totals after winter storm slams Philadelphia region
Here are the latest snow totals from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The winter storm buried the Philadelphia region in more than a foot of snow in some areas.
Here are the latest snowfall reports from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware:
Philadelphia
Belmont: 12.7 inches (6:40 a.m., 2/23/26)
Bustleton: 9.8 inches (2:02 p.m., 2/23/26)
Fox Chase: 14.8 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Germantown: 9.9 inches (10:09 a.m., 2/23/26)
Northeast Philadelphia: 16.0 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Philadelphia International Airport: 14.0 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Point Breeze: 11.0 inches (3:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Rockledge: 13.8 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Roxborough: 14.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Bernville, Pa.: 2.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Birdsboro, Pa.: 4.8 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Blandon, Pa.: 3.5 inches (4:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Blue Marsh Dam, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Centre Twp, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hamburg, Pa.: 2.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lyons, Pa.: 5.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Morgantown, Pa.: 3.5 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)
New Morgan, Pa.: 4.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Oley, Pa.: 3.4 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Reading, Pa.: 3.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Reading Regional Airport, Pa.: 2.8 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Shartlesville, Pa.: 1.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Wernersville, Pa.: 4.5 inches (8:17 a.m., 2/23/26)
Bucks County
Bensalem, Pa.: 17.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Bristol, Pa.: 18.0 inches (3:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Chalfont, Pa.: 7.3 inches (6:50 a.m., 2/23/26)
Croydon, Pa.: 18.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
East Rockhill Twp, Pa.: 8.5 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Fairless Hills, Pa.: 20.5 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Fricks, Pa.: 11.7 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Furlong, Pa.: 12.3 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Langhorne, Pa.: 22.3 inches (3:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Levittown, Pa.: 15.0 inches (3:53 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lower Southampton Twp, Pa.: 13.3 inches (1:25 p.m., 2/23/26)
Morrisville, Pa.: 14.0 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Newtown, Pa.: 8.0 inches (7:50 a.m., 2/23/26)
Northampton Twp, Pa.: 14.3 inches (4:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Perkasie, Pa.: 6.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Richboro, Pa.: 22.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Trumbauersville, Pa.: 11.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Tullytown, Pa.: 18.0 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Warminster, Pa.: 13.2 inches (11:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Yardley, Pa.: 12.0 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Chester County
Atglen, Pa.: 5.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Chads Ford, Pa.: 5.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
East Coventry Twp, Pa.: 5.5 inches (9:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
East Nantmeal Twp, Pa.: 9.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
East Nottingham Twp., Pa.: 7.5 inches (7:55 a.m., 2/23/26)
East Vincent Twp, Pa.: 6.4 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Jennersville, Pa.: 9.1 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Malvern, Pa.: 12.3 inches (9:13 a.m., 2/23/26)
North Coventry Twp, Pa.: 7.5 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Paoli, Pa.: 9.8 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Phoenixville, Pa.: 8.0 inches (10:35 a.m., 2/23/26)
Pottstown, Pa.: 5.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
South Coatesville, Pa.: 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
West Caln Twp, Pa.: 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
West Chester, Pa.: 9.1 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Wickerton, Pa.: 6.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Delaware County
Boothwyn, Pa.: 10.0 inches (5:13 a.m., 2/23/26)
Chadds Ford Twp, Pa.: 11.5 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Clifton Heights, Pa.: 10.5 inches (9:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lansdowne, Pa.: 9.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lima, Pa.: 8.8 inches (5:35 a.m., 2/23/26)
Media, Pa.: 7.8 inches (10:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Morton, Pa.: 13.4 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Nether Providence Twp, Pa.: 12.0 inches (6:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Swarthmore, Pa.: 12.0 inches (10:31 a.m., 2/23/26)
Upper Chichester, Pa.: 9.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Montgomery County
Collegeville, Pa.: 7.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Conshohocken, Pa.: 8.4 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Elkins Park, Pa.: 10.5 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Fort Washington, Pa.: 12.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Gilbertsville, Pa.: 9.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Glenside, Pa.: 10.5 inches (8:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Green Lane, Pa.: 11.4 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Harleysville, Pa.: 8.5 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hatfield, Pa.: 8.0 inches (8:42 a.m., 2/23/26)
Jenkintown, Pa.: 8.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
King of Prussia, Pa.: 8.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lansdale, Pa.: 8.8 inches (8:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lower Moreland Twp, Pa.: 12.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Maple Glen, Pa.: 11.6 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
New Hanover Twp, Pa.: 8.7 inches (8:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
Norristown, Pa.: 13.4 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)
North Wales, Pa.: 6.5 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Penn Wynne, Pa.: 10.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Pottstown, Pa.: 3.5 inches (7:25 a.m., 2/23/26)
Royersford, Pa.: 8.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Salford Twp, Pa.: 6.8 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Skippack, Pa.: 13.2 inches (1:50 p.m., 2/23/26)
Souderton, Pa.: 9.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Stowe, Pa.: 4.1 inches (9:18 a.m., 2/23/26)
Trappe, Pa.: 11.7 inches (10:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
Willow Grove, Pa.: 11.7 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lehigh County
Breinigsville, Pa.: 4.0 inches (6:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Coopersburg, Pa.: 7.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Germansville, Pa.: 5.4 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lehigh Valley International, Pa.: 5.2 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
New Tripoli, Pa.: 3.5 inches (6:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Salisbury Twp, Pa.: 7.3 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Schnecksville, Pa.: 2.7 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Slatington, Pa.: 3.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Weisenberg Twp, Pa.: 5.3 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Northampton County
Bangor, Pa.: 6.0 inches (9:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Bethlehem Twp, Pa.: 5.4 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Easton, Pa.: 7.2 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Martins Creek, Pa.: 4.6 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Moore Twp, Pa.: 4.7 inches (8:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
Nazareth, Pa.: 7.8 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Pen Argyl, Pa.: 5.5 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Tatamy, Pa.: 6.3 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
New Jersey
Atlantic County
Atlantic City, N.J.: 14.0 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Atlantic City International, N.J.: 16.9 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Brigantine, N.J.: 12.5 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Buena Vista Twp., N.J.: 16.5 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.: 14.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.: 15.3 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Estell Manor, N.J.: 12.7 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Galloway Twp, N.J.: 12.1 inches (6:18 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hammonton, N.J.: 10.7 inches (5:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Margate City, N.J.: 11.4 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mays Landing, N.J.: 19.0 inches (12:55 p.m., 2/23/26)
Minotola, N.J.: 17.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Somers Point, N.J.: 18.2 inches (12:40 p.m., 2/23/26)
Burlington County
Bordentown, N.J.: 14.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Burlington Twp, N.J.: 17.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Chesterfield, N.J.: 15.9 inches (5:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Cinnaminson, N.J.: 12.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Columbus, N.J.: 20.5 inches (12:45 p.m., 2/23/26)
Delanco, N.J.: 16.2 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Delran, N.J.: 14.0 inches (8:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Evesham, N.J.: 12.3 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hainesport, N.J.: 17.8 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lake Pine, N.J.: 19.2 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Leisuretowne, N.J.: 21.0 inches (5:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Mansfield Twp, N.J.: 19.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Maple Shade, N.J.: 16.0 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Medford, N.J.: 17.8 inches (3:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Medford Lakes, N.J.: 14.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Medford Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (5:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
Moorestown, N.J.: 19.5 inches (11:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
Moorestown Twp, N.J.: 16.0 inches (10:25 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mount Holly, N.J.: 18.0 inches (6:25 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mount Holly WFO, N.J.: 20.3 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Mount Laurel, N.J.: 20.8 inches (2:35 p.m., 2/23/26)
Pemberton, N.J.: 20.0 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Rancocas, N.J.: 19.2 inches (2:20 p.m., 2/23/26)
South Jersey Regional, N.J.: 18.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
South Jersey Regional A, N.J.: 20.3 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Tabernacle, N.J.: 17.5 inches (2:17 p.m., 2/23/26)
Westampton, N.J.: 19.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Willingboro, N.J.: 14.5 inches (7:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
Camden County
Barrington, N.J.: 16.5 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Bellmawr, N.J.: 14.7 inches (12:07 p.m., 2/23/26)
Haddon Heights, N.J.: 15.0 inches (12:02 p.m., 2/23/26)
Haddon Township, N.J.: 14.0 inches (10:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lindenwold, N.J.: 17.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mt. Ephraim, N.J.: 15.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Sicklerville, N.J.: 16.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Somerdale, N.J.: 18.0 inches (7:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Winslow Twp, N.J.: 9.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Cape May County
Lower Twp, N.J.: 12.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
North Wildwood, N.J.: 8.7 inches (7:54 a.m., 2/23/26)
Ocean City, N.J.: 16.0 inches (12:45 p.m., 2/23/26)
Cumberland County
Bridgeton, N.J.: 16.1 inches (8:10 a.m., 2/23/26)
Newport, N.J.: 16.0 inches (3:40 p.m., 2/23/26)
Vineland, N.J.: 12.0 inches (10:10 a.m., 2/23/26)
Gloucester County
Clayton, N.J.: 15.0 inches (8:20 a.m., 2/23/26)
East Greenwich Twp, N.J.: 14.0 inches (5:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Franklin Twp, N.J.: 14.3 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Glassboro, N.J.: 17.0 inches (8:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Malaga, N.J.: 17.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mantua, N.J.: 17.0 inches (7:58 a.m., 2/23/26)
Monroe Twp, N.J.: 19.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Monroe Twp., N.J.: 8.4 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Paulsboro, N.J.: 13.4 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Pitman, N.J.: 21.5 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Washington Twp, N.J.: 16.0 inches (6:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
West Deptford Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (2:55 p.m., 2/23/26)
Williamstown, N.J.: 10.3 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mercer County
East Windsor Twp, N.J.: 17.5 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Ewing, N.J.: 15.5 inches (7:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hamilton Square, N.J.: 15.9 inches (1:45 p.m., 2/23/26)
Hamilton Twp, N.J.: 15.1 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hopewell Twp., N.J.: 16.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lawrence Twp, N.J.: 15.5 inches (10:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lawrenceville, N.J.: 14.0 inches (3:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Mercerville, N.J.: 16.5 inches (12:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Pennington, N.J.: 15.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Princeton, N.J.: 16.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Robbinsville Twp., N.J.: 19.3 inches (11:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Trenton Mercer Airport, N.J.: 16.4 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
West Windsor Twp, N.J.: 14.8 inches (6:50 a.m., 2/23/26)
West Windsor Twp., N.J.: 16.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Woodsville, N.J.: 15.0 inches (10:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Ocean County
Barnegat Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Bayville, N.J.: 25.8 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Beachwood, N.J.: 13.5 inches (7:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Berkeley Twp., N.J.: 14.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Brick, N.J.: 18.5 inches (11:33 a.m., 2/23/26)
Forked River, N.J.: 18.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Jackson, N.J.: 25.2 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Lacey Twp, N.J.: 15.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lakehurst, N.J.: 21.8 inches (3:15 p.m., 2/23/26)
Lakewood, N.J.: 24.0 inches (11:50 a.m., 2/23/26)
Lanoka Harbor, N.J.: 17.0 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Little Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.: 16.0 inches (3:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Manahawkin, N.J.: 19.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Manchester Twp, N.J.: 18.0 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.: 11.5 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Ship Bottom, N.J.: 18.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Stafford Twp., N.J.: 14.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Toms River, N.J.: 22.0 inches (4:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Tuckerton, N.J.: 17.0 inches (4:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Whiting, N.J.: 20.0 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Salem County
Monroeville, N.J.: 18.0 inches (8:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Oldmans Twp., N.J.: 9.4 inches (7:29 a.m., 2/23/26)
Olivet, N.J.: 16.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Quinton, N.J.: 16.0 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Upper Pittsgrove Twp., N.J.: 11.5 inches (9:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Delaware
Kent County
Clayton, Del.: 8.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Dover, Del.: 16.5 inches (9:45 a.m., 2/23/26)
Felton, Del.: 17.5 inches (12:30 p.m., 2/23/26)
Harrington, Del.: 16.1 inches (11:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Leipsic, Del.: 18.0 inches (10:29 a.m., 2/23/26)
Magnolia, Del.: 13.0 inches (8:12 a.m., 2/23/26)
Smyrna, Del.: 13.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Woodside, Del.: 20.5 inches (11:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
New Castle County
Bear, Del.: 7.0 inches (6:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Bellefonte, Del.: 8.5 inches (9:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Hockessin, Del.: 10.0 inches (5:55 a.m., 2/23/26)
Marshallton, Del.: 6.3 inches (9:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
New Castle County Airport, Del.: 8.3 inches (1:00 p.m., 2/23/26)
Newark, Del.: 5.0 inches (8:30 a.m., 2/23/26)
Newport, Del.: 7.2 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
Talleyville, Del.: 10.0 inches (11:15 a.m., 2/23/26)
Wilmington, Del.: 8.0 inches (7:00 a.m., 2/23/26)
