A new map spotlights Revolutionary War history in Bucks County

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Bucks County has launched an interactive map spotlighting its Revolutionary War history to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Developed by the Bucks250PA Legacy Committee in partnership with the Bucks County Herald and Bucks County Planning Commission, the map — available in digital and print formats — includes information about more than a dozen historical sites connected to the American Revolution.

Terri Androutsos, vice chair of the Bucks250PA Commission, Jennifer Martin, executive director of Friends of Washington Crossing Park, Shirley Lee Corsey, founder and executive director of Gather Place Museum, and officials from County Commissioner Bob Harvie’s office worked together for two-and-a-half years to research and prepare the map.

“We were very conscious of what we put on there,” said Androutsos, who is also a member of the Bucks County chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. “We wanted to make sure every place had an experience for the visitor. We didn’t want to just send them to places, we wanted them to be meaningful.”

Several of the sites are lesser-known, hidden historical gems that don’t often get recognition, Androutsos said.

She cited the example of Moland House in Warminster Township, which at one point in 1777 served as Gen. George Washington’s headquarters.

“It’s a place you drive by all the time if you’re driving down York Road, and you see a French flag and an American flag, and you just don’t realize the importance of it, and I think that’s one of the things that is interesting,” she said.