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The governor of Sint Eustatius, a tiny Caribbean island about 100 miles east of Puerto Rico, came to Philadelphia on Wednesday to inaugurate a semiquincentennial exhibition that shows how the island played a critical role in the American Revolution.

Gov. Alida Frances said a person can stand at one point on St. Eustatius and see the ocean in every direction.

“We, as a small island, always felt that our story was hidden,” she said. “But we did everything ourselves to keep the story alive. When we tell people of the world that we played this important role in American history, especially in the independence of America, it seems farfetched to most people.”

“The First Salute” at the Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History pulled about 100 objects and manuscripts, many directly from St. Eustatius and its neighboring islands, which tell the story of smuggling, trade, weapons and international networking that was crucial to supply the War of Independence.