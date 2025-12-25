From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

You don’t need a Christmas tree to party on the 25th.

The annual “Being ____ at Christmas” party is back at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. It’s an event for anyone who wants to spend the holiday with community.

Daniel Samuels, director of public programs at the Weitzman, put his heart into planning the party. He emphasizes anyone curious about the event is always welcome at the museum.

“I think that some people hear that the Jewish Museum does a ‘family day’ on December 25 every year, and they go, ‘Okay, this is where the Jewish community of Philadelphia goes on Christmas,’” Samuels said.

While the party used to be called “Being Jewish at Christmas,” the museum has since made it more inclusive. Samuels notes that this event is definitely for Philly’s Jewish community, but it’s also more than that.

“It’s not just for communities who historically do not celebrate Christmas,” he said. “People of all [backgrounds] are not only welcome, but they show up.”

Today, The Weitzman is packed — from bottom to top — with fun and festive happenings. The first floor is screening Eagles highlights and winter-themed movies like “Frozen 2” and “Cool Runnings.” The top floor has music and games (think Jenga, giant connect four and cornhole) and live performances.

“We use every single space available in our building, from the bottom level in our theater all the way up to the fifth floor,” Samuels said. “There’s something going on everywhere, including, as usual, the exhibitions being opened.”

The performances

Different performances are on display throughout the day, including an interactive concert with local children’s musician Lolly Hopwood, a performance from Philly Suns lion dancers, juggling act the Amazing Larry Vee and a drumming session with Middle Eastern percussionist Joe Tayoun.

“I actually grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness, so I did not celebrate Christmas,” Hopwood said. “So when I was asked to be a part of it, I thought about what it was like for me. You know, having this day that was such a pinnacle for everybody else and in our family, we dressed in pajamas and just kind of hung out and chilled out.”

“We all have different traditions, and we all have reasons to celebrate at this time of year,” she added. “You know, there’s a lot of things to celebrate, a lot of things to kind of honor and reflect upon, so it felt really right to be a part of this.