Stock’s Bakery in Port Richmond, a Philadelphia fixture for more than 100 years, continued its holiday tradition, with a long line of customers waiting outside on Christmas Eve before doors opened at 7 a.m.

For New Jersey resident Lisa Holian, the journey to Stock’s is a holiday ritual. Holian grew up in Fishtown and has been visiting the bakery since she was a little girl.

“We usually come for the experience of standing in line,” she said. “You run into people you haven’t seen in a long time who are here for the same thing.”