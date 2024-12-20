From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

People who live on the 1600 block of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia take their holiday decorations seriously.

One rowhouse has lit-up icicles lining the fence, railing and windows. Another has a large display of rainbow colored Christmas lights, and a unicorn. One house features a display of various characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” That home belongs to Sean Ferrarini.

“Someone got engaged in front of our house last year,” he said. “That was crazy.”

Families walk by and stop to take pictures with the festive and whimsical decorations, which also includes traffic poles wrapped to look like candy canes.

Every year, around 50 houses take part in this holiday display, known as the Miracle on South 13th Street. It’s a holiday tradition that a group of neighbors started almost 20 years ago, and has become an attraction that brings in hundreds of people during weekend peaks. Last year, USA Today named it one of the best 10 holiday light shows in the country. The organizers also host block parties on some weekends, which they use to raise money for charities that neighbors agree on, like Philabundance and Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

However, the popularity of the display also means more drivers traveling through the streets during the holiday season, prompting a few residents to think about how to keep the tradition going, while also managing the disruption that can come with a sudden influx of drivers.

Some neighbors started talking about this in October, after a fire in the neighborhood damaged two houses, according to Beckett Woodworth. He said he and his wife saw the blaze from their porch.

“Took about eight minutes for a fire truck to arrive. And even with that quick response, two homes were nearly condemned,” he recalled. “We just thought, ‘What if this happened on a busy December night, when the miracle’s at its peak?’ We’ve had conversations with police and fire who acknowledge the risks, estimating potentially 30 minutes to an hour of response times, depending on where they are.”

Another concern is that with so many people driving to see the lights, other drivers get impatient and honk at them, which can be disruptive for people who live there.