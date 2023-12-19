Miracle on South 13th Street, Holiday Package Delivery, ‘Bake Your Heart Out’

What started more than 20 years ago as a few homes putting up a lot of lights has grown into something that gets national attention. Earlier this month, USA Today declared the Miracle on South 13th Street one of the 10 best light displays in the country. WHYY’s curiosities correspondent Matt Guilhem talked to the neighbors who make this spectacle possible.

With the holidays approaching, baking has become a top priority for many. The delightful aromas of cookies, cannolis, and cornbread waft through our homes and local markets. Dan Langan, a renowned blogger, baker, and author of the book Bake Your Heart Out joins us to share some of his most cherished cookie recipes and address any baking-related questions you may have. Plus, we have a live tasting of some of Dan’s delectable creations. Don’t miss out on this mouthwatering segment!

Hundreds of millions of packages get delivered to doors during the month of December. How an item we ordered online finds its way from China to our front stoop has a lot to do with technology, algorithms and thousands of truckers and delivery drivers. We’ll talk about how e-commerce has changed trucking, last-mile delivery and the people who do the work with University of Pennsylvania sociologist Steve Viscelli, author of The Big Rig: Trucking and the Decline of the American Dream.