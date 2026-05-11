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At one point, Constance Jones used to dread grocery shopping.

Her 7-year-old son Austen has autism. Last year, he had to stay in a hospital because of a genetic condition, and struggled to walk after he came home.

Jones either had to find someone to take care of her son while she went shopping, or she had to find a shopping cart that would fit her son.

“If he’s doing a lot of walking and he’s complaining about it, I don’t want to be upset with him as a parent just because he’s in some sort of pain or he’s going through something that I don’t know about,” Jones said.

Sometimes, she had to put Austen in the main compartment of the shopping cart, and use the limited space below for groceries.

But it is very different if she goes to a grocery store with a special type of shopping cart called Caroline’s Cart. This cart has a large seat in the back, facing the person pushing the cart. It comes with a seat belt to secure the person in the seat, and can fit people who weigh up to 250 pounds. It’s intended for older children with special needs, or even adults.

“It’s a lifesaver. The moment I see these carts, I’m like, ‘Thank God,'” Jones said.