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The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council approved budget estimates Monday that give state lawmakers nearly $200 million more to spend in fiscal year 2027.

That amount is an upward revision from March’s meeting. State Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover and legislative head budget writer, started to immediately dampen expectations that the Joint Finance Committee would add a bunch of additional spending to the state’s budget.

“Obviously, we had a lot of additional revenue show up this year,” said Paradee, who also sits on DEFAC. “All that revenue is not necessarily sustainable, and we just have to be very careful not to build a lot of recurring expenditures into the budget. That being said, I think we have the opportunity to do some critical one-time investments.”

Senate Minority Leader Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, said he agreed with taking a measured approach to spending this year, despite the windfall.

“I don’t want us to start to grow the budget for when we do have that downturn and have some of those out years where revenues are going to be low,” he said. “It’s encouraging, but I don’t think we’re necessarily out of the woods.”