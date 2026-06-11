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The rising popularity of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist medications, or GLP-1s, like Ozempic and Wegovy, has led to thousands more women nationally taking the drugs for weight loss or diabetes.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania now believe the medications have another benefit: preventing or reducing breast cancer risk.

Women who were obese and had taken GLP-1 drugs were 30% less likely to get diagnosed with breast cancer, compared with other women who hadn’t taken these medications, according to a new study published in the medical journal, JCO Oncology Practice.

“If this is reducing cancer risk by 30%, that’s tens of thousands of cases,” said Dr. Elizabeth McDonald, breast radiologist and co-director of the Breast Cancer Translational Research Group at Penn Medicine. “It’s very exciting to think about the possibilities, but we do have to take the appropriate next steps.

Those next steps involve testing the results of this retrospective study in a randomized controlled clinical trial. Researchers will then be able to confirm whether or not GLP-1 use definitively and directly reduces cancer risk in enrolled participants.

The implications are significant, McDonald said, as researchers look at early evidence that these weight-loss drugs could help prevent new cases, slow disease progression, increase survival rates and prevent cancer recurrence – not just for breast cancer, but for many other cancers.

“So now is the time to move to the clinical trial,” she said. “And whether that is positive or negative, it is a success to have the resources to test the evidence and to get health care decisions out to our patients that are based on evidence.”