A new partnership between Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a multistate autism services organization that specializes in therapy for young children aims to expand care in Greater Philadelphia.

The collaboration between CHOP and Soar Autism Center involves opening five new locations across Southeastern Pennsylvania that will offer developmental and behavioral programs and interventions for kids 6 and younger.

Pediatricians and specialists say they hope the move will help families access services more quickly and closer to where they live by addressing barriers like long waiting lists for appointments with specialists.

“So, this partnership is also really exciting because it does give us an opportunity to be able to direct a child to intervention in their community knowing that they won’t have that 6-, 9-, sometimes even 12-month wait,” said Dr. Amanda Bennett, director of autism services at CHOP.

The first CHOP-Soar Autism Center opened earlier this month in Newtown, which could serve about 40 to 50 kids when at full capacity. A second site is slated to open in King of Prussia in April.