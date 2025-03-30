Growing up in North Philadelphia, Jamiel Owens and his brother were raised by a young single mom, who lived with serious mental health issues.

Owens said he was kicked out of his home at 16, and he ended up leaving school, where he was an A student.

“I kind of ushered right into adulthood even though I didn’t want to, manhood as well, too,” he said.

Eventually, Owens got his GED in lieu of a high school diploma, met his first wife and had a son, Shayne.

“So then you had a man that had so much trauma and so much anger at the world now has this beautiful child that he’s responsible for,” he said. “But the traumas overtook what I should have been doing. So I was present, but I wasn’t present.”

His marriage became strained, he said. Owens then noticed that his son was behaving and developing differently than other kids. After some testing, Shayne was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at 3 years old, and that “pushed me over the edge,” Owens said.

“And I totally left for the first three or four years of Shayne’s life,” he said. “I’m not afraid to admit that. I was not there. Because of all the traumas that I’ve been through in life that I never dealt with and not having an example of manhood in that home, the easiest thing for me to do was to run.”

Owens returned to Shayne’s life after finding the help and support he needed to be a caring father, he said. He became a volunteer firefighter, moved out to the suburbs and remarried.

Today, Owens is the Family Relations Coordinator at CHOP’s Center for Autism Research and founded the annual Autism Fathers Conference to help other fathers and male caregivers find a supportive community as they raise kids with autism.

“We come from different backgrounds, but the basis that brings us together is two things, the autism diagnosis itself and the love that we have for our children,” he said. “It looks differently on men than what it does on women and that’s understandable, right? But what is not acceptable is keeping it there. We have to find ways to connect with each other so we can prevent what I went through.”