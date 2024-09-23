‘Kids who get lost in that shuffle’ — How Philly’s underfunded schools struggle to support students with autism

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

When Constance Jones’ son Austen was 2 years old, she noticed he struggled with speaking, and lagged behind in language development. He was diagnosed with autism.

“It was scary,” she said. “I cried a lot because I was confused.

Jones did not know much about autism, but knew she had to prepare Austen for school. She looked for resources and guidance, but found it hard to decide where to send Austen to school even after talking to school district and daycare staff.

Their neighborhood public school did not have room for him in the autistic support class, so she took him to the next closest school, which was the one she went to when she was growing up.

She talked to the staff ahead of kindergarten to make sure they knew he is on the autism spectrum and needs special services. They mapped out a plan for his education, called an individualized education program or IEP.

But despite the planning, Austen struggled in class. Sometimes he would be shy. Other times, he would get frustrated or get in trouble. She says the school told her they were taking away Austen’s recess or lunch because of something he did. But she said the problem is that he did not understand why he was in trouble, especially if he was just doing what other kids were doing.

“It was: if this child does something and we see you’re doing it now, you’re getting in trouble too. And that was not computing to him,” she said.

Anytime there was an issue at school, Jones said, she would show up there.

“So I talked to the principal and he would evade me.”

After a few months, she felt like it was not working out, and would often wonder: “Are you guys just babysitting my child, or are you actually trying to help them educationally? And it feels like for a lot of these schools, they’re just babysitting.”

She started homeschooling Austen to give him the one-on-one attention he needs to learn. Now, Austen, 6, takes classes online with a cyber charter school, and if he is having a bad day, she can adjust.

“I’m not as concerned about him having to be around 25 kids or 15 kids if the teacher can’t control the classroom, I’m more concerned (with): Can my son read?”

Jones created support networks for herself, such as a Facebook group for parents in Philadelphia who have children on the autism spectrum, and believe the city needs to offer more options.

I spoke to three other parents in the group and they told me their concerns: kids with autism not getting enough attention at school, not learning, and being disciplined for behavior that is part of their neurodiversity.

David Mandell is familiar with these concerns. He directs Philly AIMS, a program at the University of Pennsylvania that specializes in improving education for students with autism. They have worked with the School District of Philadelphia for more than a decade.

The district says more than 5,000 of their students are on the autism spectrum, and Mandell estimates that more than 20,000 students in the district have IEPs, meaning they need special services . He said every year, the district has around three months to do an annual review for all those students.

“It’s very resource intensive,” Mandell said. “It requires parents responding in a timely way. It requires there being staff on the school district side. And there are kids who get lost in that shuffle because of just the sheer volume of work that has to happen.”

He also said sometimes staff struggle to provide the proper education for students on the autism spectrum, just because they may not have the skills or experience.

“Principals don’t go to school to learn evidence-based instruction and supports for kids on the autism spectrum. It probably was touched on once in one of their classes, and so we are thrilled when we go to a school and we find a principal who has any kind of special education background.”