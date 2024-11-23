From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the first time in a decade, enrollment in the School District of Philadelphia has increased. The number of students graduating from its schools also rose.

Enrollment in district-operated public schools during the 2024-2025 year has increased by 1,841 students, to 117,956, based on an Oct. 1 snapshot. The school district credits the uptick to more students registering in neighborhood high schools, criteria-based high schools, 10 of 15 regional learning networks and the Opportunity network.

“Over the past two and a half years … the 4-year graduation rate increased, test scores increased in reading, math, and science in grades 3 through 8, and the number of student dropouts decreased by more than 1,400 students,” District Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. said in a statement.

The district also said enrollment increases are due to more students enrolling from outside of the district and others moving between district and charter schools.

“While we know we have a lot more work to do, we are so thrilled that most areas are improving and more families are choosing the School District of Philadelphia,” Watlington said.

The district’s four-year graduation rate increased by 3.4 percentage points, from 74.1% in the 2022-2023 school year to 77.5% in the 2023-2024 school year. School officials credit staff and many new programs.

“The significant improvement that is occurring across our school district in our schools is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated teachers, principals, and school-based support staff,” Watlington said.