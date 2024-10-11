From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and poet Jill Scott—affectionately known as “Jilly from Philly”—is beloved in and around Philadelphia for never forgetting her roots.
Now, thanks to Mural Arts Philadelphia, students and neighbors from the Olney neighborhood will see her smiling face every time they drive by her alma mater, the Philadelphia High School for Girls on Broad Street. “I just woke up and burst into tears because you never know when you’re doing a thing that is going to turn into what it turns into,” said Scott as she reflected on the success of her career at the unveiling of her new mural on Thursday.
The mural celebrates the 175th anniversary of Girls High as they recognize and honor the accomplished women who have graduated from their school, which Scott attended 37 years ago. The Girls High choir and band performed her hit song “Golden,” as the dance team, dressed in gold costumes, performed as Scott looked on with pride.
“My first thought was wow, I am having random flashbacks of moments here at Girls High, and I just saw myself over and over again in every face,” said Scott, “It’s amazing how prophetic it all is.” The mural features Scott wearing a golden crown, and depicts her passing on replicas of her crown to Girls’ High scholars. The Latin phrase “vincit qui se vincit” is placed under Scott and translates to “He (she) conquers who conquers himself (herself).”
As Scott looked at the mural, she began to get emotional and cry as she said it was still surreal to see herself on the side of her high school, ‘I’m having all of these flashbacks about who I was becoming and to be here and to recognize what I have become. Every part of every dream. Like I’m literally a manifestation of gaining the world and not losing your soul. And I’m so proud of it,” said Scott. Mayor Cherelle Parker congratulated the beloved singer and her contributions to the city, “To you Jill Scott your movie screen success, your music, everything about your success no matter where you’ve gone in the world you’ve always lifted up that you’re a Philadelphian.”
Parker shared her own story of how Scott’s music lifted her up in dark times, “I had a lot of people to doubt me. I don’t care how strong you think you are, every soldier gets tired, and need motivation, inspiration, and encouragement.” Parker then played a few minutes of Scott’s music for the crowd to hear from her cell phone as she said, “I’m going to tell you if you know me and you want to know what my life story has been and what I think about being here, then listen to this Jill Scott song.”
The mural, entitled Luminaries, was designed by renowned artist Patrick Dougher. Mural Arts Philadelphia Executive Director Jane Golden said it sends a message to the students and the surrounding neighborhood about the importance of how art impersonates real life, “murals are not just artwork,” said Golden. “They are statements of identity and representation, and they are statements of power monuments to the very fabric of our community.” Scott, who grew up on Lehigh Avenue in North Philly, spoke to WHYY News during Jill Scott Day where they announced her new artwork, about the struggles that led to her current success.
Fast forward to this special day and she spoke one-on-one with WHYY News again. This time, she shared how her biggest accomplishment is the fact the entertainment industry hasn’t changed who she is. “You can absolutely maintain yourself and absolutely live in the light, and when I say the light, I just mean in the sense of joy where you’re not intentionally or unintentionally harming anyone,” said Scott.
Scott, who exemplifies excellence, humility and love, stayed for hours after the event to hug and take photos with every fan who asked. But her biggest fan was her 15-year-old son Jett Rogers, who said he was truly proud to see his mom back in Philly where she attended the school that made her who she is today, and honored in the mural at the school. “Seeing my mom on this side of the school that she’s told me so many stories about. And hearing about all the hardships and a whole bunch of processes of becoming who she is. And walking these halls, like just driving here, I imagined her little. (A little) mom was walking around and it really felt like home,” said Rogers.
Her musical legacy and commitment to supporting area youth coming from the most underserved communities in North Philadelphia has never wavered. Members from her Blues Babe Foundation nonprofit were also present to cheer Scott on, along with the School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington and other Girls’ High alums.
“Maybe it is possible to dream and achieve your dreams,” said Scott as she reflected on the hard work it took to get here, “It’s not like all of this that I’m doing is easy. It’s a lot of interaction. It’s a lot of actual relating to people and connecting. It’s a lot of internal work to create art. It’s a lot of late nights. It’s a lot of time away from my family and friends that genuinely love me for real, and it is worth it.” And she said it’s allowed her to pay it forward to those she loves most, and find joy in this lifetime. “It’s worth it to me because I bless my family, I bless my community, I bless my life and so many others in different ways. It’s possible,” Scott said.
