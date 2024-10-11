From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and poet Jill Scott—affectionately known as “Jilly from Philly”—is beloved in and around Philadelphia for never forgetting her roots.

Now, thanks to Mural Arts Philadelphia, students and neighbors from the Olney neighborhood will see her smiling face every time they drive by her alma mater, the Philadelphia High School for Girls on Broad Street. “I just woke up and burst into tears because you never know when you’re doing a thing that is going to turn into what it turns into,” said Scott as she reflected on the success of her career at the unveiling of her new mural on Thursday.

The mural celebrates the 175th anniversary of Girls High as they recognize and honor the accomplished women who have graduated from their school, which Scott attended 37 years ago. The Girls High choir and band performed her hit song “Golden,” as the dance team, dressed in gold costumes, performed as Scott looked on with pride.

“My first thought was wow, I am having random flashbacks of moments here at Girls High, and I just saw myself over and over again in every face,” said Scott, “It’s amazing how prophetic it all is.” The mural features Scott wearing a golden crown, and depicts her passing on replicas of her crown to Girls’ High scholars. The Latin phrase “vincit qui se vincit” is placed under Scott and translates to “He (she) conquers who conquers himself (herself).”