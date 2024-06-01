An emotional Jill Scott couldn’t hold back tears as she caught a glimpse of the new mural set to feature her at her alma mater, Girls’ High in North Philly
On 'Jill Scott Day,' the Grammy Award winner was honored with the unveiling of a 900-square-foot mural that will go up on the school's facade.
She’s living her life like it’s ‘Golden,’ and now North Philly’s own Grammy Award-winning singer and movie/TV star, Jill Scott, will shine even brighter in a new artwork.
Renowned visual artist Patrick Dougher, under the direction of Jane Golden, Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia and an acclaimed artist herself, brought the work to life.
Mural Arts Philadelphia, the nation’s largest public art program, along with Philadelphia High School for Girls (better known as Girls’ High), honored Scott and unveiled the design of the new mural to celebrate the 176th anniversary of Girls’ High and the accomplishments of the women who graduated from its halls; including “Jilly from Philly,” Ms. Jill Scott.
When WHYY News asked Scott how she responded to seeing herself featured on a mural painted on the building of her alma mater, she paused and said, “I don’t know what it’s going to do, I just know it means a lot to me.”
Over 700 students cheered and applauded as the mural was unveiled in the school auditorium on Thursday.
The mural features Scott wearing a golden crown, and depicts her passing on replicas of her crown to Girls’ High scholars. The Latin phrase “vincit qui se vincit” is placed under Scott and translates to “He (she) conquers who conquers himself (herself).”
During a sit-down interview following the event, Scott became emotional when asked about the significance of the honor, and how it compares to the many other awards and recognition she’s received in her 20-plus-year career.
“I didn’t see it coming,” said Scott as she wiped a tear and explained the news of the tribute reminded her of her time at the school, and growing up in North Philly, some moments were better than others.
“Because I remember eating a lot of potatoes, and that’s not a complaint because we made it work, we laughed, and we listened to music, and we talked,” said Scott.
“I grew up very joyful and very loved. We just had some financial trouble, [it] happens.”
For Scott, returning to Girls’ High opens old wounds. She said she was forced to leave school before graduating because she couldn’t afford the tuition, a decision that still upsets her today. “I was very much a ‘Girls High’ girl. It meant a lot for me to go here, [so] to not walk with the other girls, it broke my heart and I had to figure out life, what am I going to do now,” said Scott.
Scott, who grew up in North Philly on 23rd and Lehigh, said despite all of the obstacles she faced, she was able to earn her diploma, along with honorary Master’s and doctorate degrees from Temple University. She has won multiple Grammy and NAACP Image Awards, has performed at the White House and continues to spread her message to millions.
But Scott hasn’t forgotten where she’s come from and the people still living in her former hometown. She founded the Blue’s Babe Foundation to provide scholarships to North Philadelphia and Camden students. She also started Camp Jill Scott in 2008, helping 300 North Philly scholars.
“My life is this incredible testimony of setbacks that generated the most beautiful life I can ever imagine,” said Scott.
The 900-square-foot mural, created using Mural Arts’ distinctive parachute cloth method, will later be adhered to the wall at its permanent home on the Broad Street-facing facade of Girls High this summer. The official dedication will happen during Mural Arts Month in October.
Jill Scott will be performing at The Roots Picnic in Fairmount Park this weekend.
