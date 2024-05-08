Pennsylvania Education

West Philly native and ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Brunson honored with Temple’s Klein Excellence in Media Award

Brunson is “not only a talented entertainer and media figure,” said Klein College Dean David Boardman, “she is a powerful advocate for public education.”

''Abbott Elementary'' star Quinta Brunson receives Temple University’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media award and delivers a speech lauding her experience as a Temple student and her upbringing in Philadelphia.

''Abbott Elementary'' star Quinta Brunson receives Temple University’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media award and delivers a speech lauding her experience as a Temple student and her upbringing in Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Actress, comedian, producer, writer and proud West Philly native Quinta Brunson is known for making waves in Hollywood. As she’s shattered glass ceilings, she has also shined a light on issues affecting Philadelphia youth and local schools.

Brunson first won an Emmy as a writer on her hit show “Abbott Elementary.” This year, she made history when she won her second Emmy, becoming the first Black woman to win for best comedic actress in more than 40 years.

 

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The ensemble sitcom, which Brunson created, writes and stars in, is a comedic portrayal of a group of teachers at a fictitious publc school in Philadelphia. The teachers, despite a shameful lack of resources, are dedicated to ensuring their students succeed.

“Abbott Elementary” has garnered millions of viewers and more than a dozen awards and nominations.

On Tuesday, Brunson added another award to her long list of accolades. Temple University honored Brunson as the recipient of the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.

  • ''Abbott Elementary'' star Quinta Brunson embraces Joyce Abbott, the Philadelphia teacher who inspired the show, during the Temple University Lew Klein Alumni in the Media award ceremony, where Brunson received the Excellence in Media Award.
    ''Abbott Elementary'' star Quinta Brunson embraces Joyce Abbott, the Philadelphia teacher who inspired the show, during the Temple University Lew Klein Alumni in the Media award ceremony, where Brunson received the Excellence in Media Award. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Quinta Brunson and her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, attend Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media awards dinner, where Brunson was presented the Excellence in Media award.
    Quinta Brunson and her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, attend Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media awards dinner, where Brunson was presented the Excellence in Media award. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Quinta Brunson delivers a speech at Temple University’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media award ceremony
    ''Abbott Elementary'' star Quinta Brunson receives Temple University’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media award and delivers a speech lauding her experience as a Temple student and her upbringing in Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Quinta Brunson’s parents, Norma and Derrick Brunson watch as their daughter speaks after receiving Temple University’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media award.
    Quinta Brunson’s parents, Norma and Derrick Brunson watch as their daughter speaks after receiving Temple University’s Lew Klein Excellence in Media award. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Quinta Brunson poses for photos with fans at Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards, where Brunson received the Excellence in Media Award.
    Quinta Brunson poses for photos with fans at Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards, where Brunson received the Excellence in Media Award. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Quinta Brunson poses for photos with fans at Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards, where Brunson received the Excellence in Media Award.
    Quinta Brunson poses for photos with fans at Temple University’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards, where Brunson received the Excellence in Media Award. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Related Content

Brunson, surrounded by her parents and former Temple classmates, joked about typically being shooed along after accepting an award.

“This sounds really obnoxious when I say this. I don’t mean it, but typically when I accept an award,” Brunson said to laughter from the crowd, “they rush you off the stage and they don’t let you thank your family. I want to take this time to thank the people at this lovely table with me.”

“Being myself is very important to who I am now,” said Brunson. “I’m just so grateful to be able to pay it forward to them.”

Brunson attended Klein College and got her start in comedic acting on Temple University Television’s first student-produced comedy-variety show, “Temple Smash,” before leaving to pursue her career in California.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“We are thrilled to welcome Quinta back to her hometown and to Temple,” said Klein College Dean David Boardman. “She is not only a talented entertainer and media figure, she is a powerful advocate for public education.”

WHYY’s Cherri Gregg holds her award after being inducted into the Klein College Hall of Fame. She is surrounded by her ''Studio 2'' colleagues (from left) Avi Wolfman-Aren’t, Debbie Bilder and Andreas Copes.
WHYY’s Cherri Gregg holds her award after being inducted into the Klein College Hall of Fame. She is surrounded by her ”Studio 2” colleagues (from left) Avi Wolfman-Aren’t, Debbie Bilder and Andreas Copes. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The award, inspired by the legacy of media educator and broadcast pioneer Lew Klein, is presented annually to a media luminary whose work inspires students. Past recipients have included Philly native and Oscar- and Grammy-winning musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

The Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards ceremony honors the professional achievements of seven prominent alumni from the media and communication industries. This year’s Alumni in the Media honorees included WHYY’s Cherri Gregg, an afternoon drive host/news anchor for WHYY-FM and co-host of “Studio 2.”

On Wednesday, Brunson will also be the keynote speaker at Temple University’s graduation ceremony, where she will receive an honorary degree.

Brunson told the crowd it is a moment her mother, a former educator, has been waiting for.

“I will finally be fulfilling my mother’s dream of walking across the stage and getting my degree,” Brunson joked.

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Amanda Fitzpatrick

Amanda Fitzpatrick is WHYY News' city education reporter.

Read more
A headshot of Amanda Fitzpatrick

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate