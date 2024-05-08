West Philly native and ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Quinta Brunson honored with Temple’s Klein Excellence in Media Award

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Actress, comedian, producer, writer and proud West Philly native Quinta Brunson is known for making waves in Hollywood. As she’s shattered glass ceilings, she has also shined a light on issues affecting Philadelphia youth and local schools.

Brunson first won an Emmy as a writer on her hit show “Abbott Elementary.” This year, she made history when she won her second Emmy, becoming the first Black woman to win for best comedic actress in more than 40 years.

The ensemble sitcom, which Brunson created, writes and stars in, is a comedic portrayal of a group of teachers at a fictitious publc school in Philadelphia. The teachers, despite a shameful lack of resources, are dedicated to ensuring their students succeed.

“Abbott Elementary” has garnered millions of viewers and more than a dozen awards and nominations.

On Tuesday, Brunson added another award to her long list of accolades. Temple University honored Brunson as the recipient of the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.