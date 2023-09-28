The longtime Philly teacher who inspired ‘Abbott Elementary’ is honored at Overbrook High School

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Longtime educator Joyce Abbott — a champion for students in Philadelphia — was Overbrook High School’s guest of honor this week in a celebration fit for a queen.

You may find the name familiar because Abbott inspired the hit television show, “Abbott Elementary.”

Show creator and Philly native, Quinta Brunson, created the award-winning series which airs on ABC, about a fictional Philadelphia elementary school.

The show highlights the impediments faced by an inner-city school staff as they teach their young charges. The award-winning show also offers satire and heart in equal measure.

As the show made headlines worldwide, people wondered if the name of the school was real.

Brunson shared she found inspiration for the name of her show from her former teacher.

Brunson recalls Abbott motivated and encouraged her to become the award-winning producer and actress she is today.