Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will return to North Philadelphia to accept Temple University’s Excellence in the Media award.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician will be recognized by the Klein College of Media and Communication for his exceptional contributions to the media on Sunday.

Klein College students and faculty are thrilled to have the Philadelphia icon on campus. DJ Clark Kent recently appeared on Questlove’s podcast, Questlove Supreme, and commended the artist for his work ethic and journey in the media.

“[Questlove] is not the guy from the Roots anymore,” Kent explains. “You were the guy from the Roots until Jimmy Fallon happened. And then it was like ‘That’s not the guy from the Roots anymore— that’s the guy who is the music director, that’s the guy who did the Oscars, that’s the guy who did the Grammys, that’s the guy who did MTV, [performing] on stage with Jay-Z.’”