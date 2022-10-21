This version of “Twelfth Night” is part comic farce, part romance, and part call to action as audience members are encouraged to hold handmade signs protesting a detention facility while chanting “Sí, se puede!” and “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!”

“It’s about two people who are surviving in a place they don’t know and is so foreign to them. They have to adapt and they have to change themselves,” said co-writer and director Tanaquil Márquez. “To survive, to adapt, to see what are the surroundings, you have to do that through love.”

One of the Venezuelan twins, Violeta (played by Izzy Sazak), disguises herself as a young man and stumbles into the employ of the Duke of Illyria. She falls in love with him, but must help the Duke woo his love interest, Olivia, who by turns falls in love with Violeta’s disguise.

In the meantime, the Duke is pressured by a corrupt head of the detention facility to make sweeping arrests of immigrants, in order that the facility remain fully occupied. The character Feste, who in the original play is a court jester, is played by Ximena Violante as a musician of Mexican folk songs and a leader of a protest movement.

The storyline echoes long-running protests outside the Berks County Residential Center, where women and children arrested crossing the Mexican border have been detained. It closed in 2021 and reopened in 2022 as a women-only facility.

The play is part of Delaware Shakespeare’s Community Tour, a program that stages versions of Shakespeare plays in alternative spaces, like schools, libraries, community centers, even in prisons throughout Delaware. This is the first time the company is staging a play in a restaurant.

“So much of theater is saying, come to us, sit in a pristine space, the lights will go down and you can just be there. That automatically limits who’s going to come,” said producing artistic director David Stradley. “So the point of this is going out into the community where the community is comfortable.”

Stradley said many of the locations partnering with the Community Tour since it started in 2016 serve largely Latino populations, so it made sense to create bilingual versions of Shakespeare.

“We can’t just put Spanish into it. There has to be a real reason for it,” he said. “Thus the idea to explore immigration through it.”

The Spanish heard is in at least two dialects, matching the nationalities of the characters.

“So whenever the twins speak in Spanish, it’s Venezuelan Spanish,” Márquez said. “Whenever Feste speaks in Spanish, it’s Mexican Spanish.