Berks Co. immigrant detention center reopens as women-only facility

A Berks County detention center for immigrant families that emptied out last year has reopened, this time detaining only adult women, according to immigration attorneys working in the Reading area.

Jackie Kline, immigration attorney with the pro bono legal clinic Aldea – People’s Justice Center, said they began receiving calls from women who U.S. immigration authorities had transferred into the Berks County Residential Center as of last week.

“From what we understand, the majority of the women are recent border entrants, and are a mix of Haitian, Roma and Spanish-speaking women,” said Kline. She noted that detainees ballpark as many as 65 people are currently held at the center, which would be higher than at any other point during the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials declined to comment, and referred all requests to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The new use of the county-run facility is the latest chapter in a years-long tussle between advocates seeking to permanently close the center, and the county and federal government, who argue the center creates jobs and is a necessary part of the country’s immigration apparatus.

For more than a decade, the center had been one of three places where U.S. immigration enforcement would detain families with children.