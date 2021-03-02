Immigrant families released from Berks; future of Pa. detention center remains unclear

Seven families — 25 people in all — who had been held by immigration authorities at the Berks County Residential Center have been released to live with sponsors across the nation.

Their removal from detention does not mean they are granted asylum. They will continue their immigration cases while living with relatives and others willing to house them rather than in federal custody.

“So this is a great move; it’s not the end of the road,” said Amy Maldonado, a lawyer working pro bono with the Reading-based nonprofit ALDEA — the People’s Justice Center. “We don’t know what’s happening yet but we’re very happy to see the Biden administration stop jailing children unnecessarily.”

Since 2001, immigrant parents and children have been detained at the center after entering the country to request asylum, as required by the U.S. asylum law. The county-owned facility is operated by the county under a contract between Berks County and the federal government.

The center has been a target of protests since the Obama Administration, with advocacy groups calling for the families to be released and the center to be closed.

And though the events of the weekend are a turning point in the story of the center, what happens next in terms of Berks’s contract with the federal government, the county-owned facility and the federal policy of family detention remains to be seen.