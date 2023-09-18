All 9 escapees from Berks County juvenile detention center taken into custody
The Twin Valley School District previously announced all schools and offices would be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
All nine teenagers who escaped a juvenile detention center in Berks County have been taken into custody, Pennsylvania state police say.
The teens escaped from Abraxas Academy near Morgantown around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police say four of the teens were taken into custody at 5:47 a.m. Monday on Oak Grove Road after they knocked on a resident’s door and surrendered.
“The four of them got cold, banged on a door, they were done,” said Tpr. David Beohm
Around 6:36 a.m. the other five managed to steal a pickup truck with a trailer on Oak Grove Road but police were nearby and got into a pursuit.
Troopers got the vehicle to stop at Furnace and Mountz roads and four of the teens were taken into custody.
The fifth took off into a field but was also captured.
Beohm told reporters that the teens will be charged with escape and any other crimes they committed while on the run.
According to state police, there was an uprising at the facility located on Academy Drive.
Police say the male teens apparently worked together to overpower two female employees and take their keys.
The teens went out a side door and then likely got out under a fence, investigators say. They tried to steal a car a few miles away, on Estate Drive at Weaver Road, but the homeowner called police after the alarm went off.
The teens involved are between 15 and 17 years old. Seven of them are from Dauphin County, one is from Berks County and one is from York County.
Some of them were being held on charges including firearms offenses, car theft and robbery. Others were transferred there due to behavioral issues at another facility.
The Twin Valley School District says all schools and offices will be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution. Monday night’s board meeting has also been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Sunday night’s escape is the second major incident at Abraxas since July, when dozens of teens were involved in a riot that started with a fight.
No one got out that time, but it took police several hours to regain control.
Abraxas Academy has been around since the 1970s and is described online as a secure residential treatment and detention center for boys 14 to 18 years old.
The teens can be admitted for a number of reasons including serious charges, repeated behavioral issues, or a history of sexual offenses.
Abraxas is close to the Chester County line, where a high-profile escape recently had residents on edge.
Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, escaped the county’s prison on Aug. 31.
