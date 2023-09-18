All 9 escapees from Berks County juvenile detention center taken into custody

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

All nine teenagers who escaped a juvenile detention center in Berks County have been taken into custody, Pennsylvania state police say.

The teens escaped from Abraxas Academy near Morgantown around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say four of the teens were taken into custody at 5:47 a.m. Monday on Oak Grove Road after they knocked on a resident’s door and surrendered.

“The four of them got cold, banged on a door, they were done,” said Tpr. David Beohm

Around 6:36 a.m. the other five managed to steal a pickup truck with a trailer on Oak Grove Road but police were nearby and got into a pursuit.

Troopers got the vehicle to stop at Furnace and Mountz roads and four of the teens were taken into custody.

The fifth took off into a field but was also captured.

Beohm told reporters that the teens will be charged with escape and any other crimes they committed while on the run.

According to state police, there was an uprising at the facility located on Academy Drive.

Police say the male teens apparently worked together to overpower two female employees and take their keys.