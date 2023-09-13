Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been taken into custody
For nearly two weeks, the armed prisoner had evaded capture.
What you need to know
- Danelo Cavalcante, who was previously convicted for murder, escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.
- Police say Cavalcante was armed and had advised East Nantmeal and South Coventry residents to stay indoors.
- A newly shaven Cavalcante tried to make contact with a former coworker in East Pikeland Twp. and abandoned a stolen van in East Nantmeal Twp. when he ran out of gas.
- Last week, officials released stunning video footage of the prisoner’s escape.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been taken into custody and is alive, Pennsylvania State Police said.
For nearly two weeks, the armed prisoner had evaded capture, possibly enduring driving rains overnight.
Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage and fled a homeowner’s gunfire on Monday night.
Heavily armed police descended on the South Coventry Township area closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors, windows, cars and out buildings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHESTER COUNTY PRISON OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEO OF DANELO CAVALCANTE'S ESCAPE FROM THE EXERCISE YARD— Chester County District Attorney's Office (@chescoda) September 6, 2023
Internal and criminal investigations into the escape of Cavalcante are ongoing, and Prison Officials will provide additional information as able. pic.twitter.com/Thg2YzAOQ0
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.