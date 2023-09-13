Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been taken into custody

For nearly two weeks, the armed prisoner had evaded capture.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff and Katherine Scott
    • Updated Sep. 13, 2023 8:32 am
Law enforcement officers gather as the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante continues Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Pottstown, Pa.

Law enforcement officers gather as the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante continues Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Pottstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

What you need to know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been taken into custody and is alive, Pennsylvania State Police said.

For nearly two weeks, the armed prisoner had evaded capture, possibly enduring driving rains overnight.

Cavalcante stole a rifle from a garage and fled a homeowner’s gunfire on Monday night.

Heavily armed police descended on the South Coventry Township area closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors, windows, cars and out buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

