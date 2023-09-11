Manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante enters Day 12; search perimeter shifts after weekend sighting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The massive manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante continued Monday following a weekend with several major developments but no arrest.

We’ve learned that Cavalcante, 34, slipped out of the original search area, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van, and tried to contact acquaintances.

His attempts to contact acquaintances were unsuccessful, though he was recorded on doorbell video. The van has been recovered.

Chester County residents were asked to be on the lookout and keep vehicles and homes locked as the search for Cavalcante continued, state police said on social media Monday morning.

Police will hold a 2 p.m. news conference with the latest updates on the search. You can watch it live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app.

Deadly force authorized for Pa. state police

Lt. Col. George Bivens said state police are authorized to use deadly force if Cavalcante isn’t actively surrendering.

Other agencies involved in the search may have their own rules, he noted.

Several law enforcement agencies put more stringent requirements in place for preauthorization of different levels of force in the wake of national protests and calls for policing reforms after the killing of George Floyd by police.

The Pennsylvania State Police regulations republished in July outline specific scenarios where deadly force is justified including to prevent the escape of someone who has committed a violent felony such as murder and who could pose a threat to the community.

By preauthorizing the use of deadly force for troopers if Cavalcante does not surrender, State Police officials are eliminating a potential delay.

Bivens vowed to “aggressively continue” the search with the aid of federal, state, county and local resources and expressed confidence that the fugitive would eventually be recaptured.

“This is a minor setback,” he said. “We’ll get him, it’s a matter of time.”

Cavalcante caught on doorbell video

Police say Cavalcante tried to contact someone he had known and worked with several years earlier at 9:52 p.m. Saturday in East Pikeland Twp. However, that person was at dinner with his family and did not respond.

Cavalcante was recorded on a doorbell camera, and the homeowner contacted police around 12:30 a.m. after returning home, Bivens said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Images from that video show Cavalcante is clean-shaven and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, police said.

Cavalcante obtained the sweatshirt from the stolen van, police say. It’s not known how he was able to shave.

Police have also learned about a sighting of Cavalcante at the home of another former work associate at 10:07 p.m. Saturday.

That associate was not home, but police were called by the friend of a female resident who spotted him.

As for the stolen van, police say Cavalcante abandoned it in a field behind a barn in East Nantmeal Township after he apparently ran out of gas. It was found around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators have been searching around that area since that time.

Bivens said the theft of the van was not noticed until police canvassed the area looking for a stolen vehicle. Police say Cavalcante was able to steal the van because the keys were left inside.

Police are now concerned he may try to steal another vehicle, so residents are being asked to secure their cars and property.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Cavalcante has ties to Phoenixville and his victim has family there as well.

He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese, Spanish and some English.

Cavalcante’s sister was also arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Bivens stated during Sunday’s press conference. There is no word yet whether she was connected to the escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 717-562-2987. There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to Cavalcante’s capture.