Video of suspected ICE confrontation in Phoenixville parking lot prompts community concern
A new video showing what appears to be a confrontation involving suspected immigration agents in a Phoenixville parking lot has sparked alarm among local advocates and prompted calls for clarity from federal officials.
The footage, recorded Tuesday in a parking lot off Bridge Street, captures a chaotic scene in which several individuals believed to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pull a man from a vehicle as bystanders shout.
At one point, a voice yells, “Back up. Back up!” followed by the sound of shattering glass and screams. The clip includes someone shouting, “Get out of my car!”
Advocates say the incident was one of two confrontations in the same parking lot that day and that two men were taken into custody.
According to community organizers, one of the men may have just left the courthouse across the street, possibly after addressing a traffic citation.
“We’ve seen ICE targeting courthouse for simple things like traffic tickets before,” said Parker Studebaker of the Phoenixville Liberation Center.
Federal officials have not confirmed whether the encounter was an ICE arrest. Data reviewed by 6abc indicates that ICE reported 6,267 immigration arrests in Pennsylvania between January and October of last year. That is the latest available data provided by federal authorities.
Local organizations say they are now working to support the families of the two men they believe were detained.
“People want clarity. They’re concerned about how this could happen in our community,” Studebaker said.
The video prompted residents and immigration advocates to speak out during the borough’s public safety committee meeting.
“There were tears. There was some anger. And a lot of questions for the chief of police and the mayor,” said immigrant rights advocate Maureene Meinert.
Phoenixville’s mayor later issued a statement emphasizing that immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility.
The statement noted that “local police departments, including Phoenixville’s, are not required to enforce federal immigration laws unless they have a formal agreement to do so. The Phoenixville Borough Police Department never had such an agreement and remains focused on its mission of serving and protecting all members of the community.”
The Phoenixville Liberation Center says the incident has fueled increased activism, with more residents signing up as legal observers to document interactions involving suspected immigration agents.
The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
