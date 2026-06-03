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Kevin O’Donnell had just turned 30 when he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

The fatigue and weakness he had been experiencing, which he chalked up to the aches and pains of getting older and running around after a toddler, were actually signs of the fatal neurodegenerative disease.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, progressively destroys the body’s motor neurons. People lose their ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe on their own. Most people die between two and five years after diagnosis.

It was a devastating reality for the O’Donnell family, especially his wife, Jodi O’Donnell-Ames.

“Imagine I’m trying to raise a child simultaneously while my husband is now becoming dependent on all the things that my child is becoming independent with,” she said.

The family was told how Kevin’s condition would generally progress, but ALS can be hard to predict because it can manifest very differently from person to person. That made it difficult for the O’Donnells to plan ahead.

“Hope for the best, plan for the worst,” O’Donnell-Ames said. “If this is the best thing that could be, this is what we’re going to do. If this is the worst thing that’s going to happen, this is what we’re going to do. In my mind, I was always thinking 10 steps ahead.”

Kevin died from ALS at 36 in 2001 at his home in New Jersey. O’Donnell-Ames now runs a nonprofit called Hope Loves Company, which helps support families and children as they navigate life with a parent, spouse or loved one with ALS.

“I’m talking to people every day who are scared, who are trying to figure out more information, trying to figure out, ‘Should I plan this trip, even though I have two little kids, this summer? Do you think my husband’s going to be here next summer?’” O’Donnell-Ames said. “These are big questions.”

Neurologists and researchers at Temple Health and Temple University in Philadelphia hope to one day answer those kinds of questions with greater specificity and accuracy by using artificial intelligence to create a predictive program for ALS patients.

The project involves digital twins, or virtual representations of individual patients, that allow doctors to simulate therapies and disease progression.

ALS specialists hope they can use predicted outcomes to make more informed decisions about treatment options and give people more precise estimates on when they might need a wheelchair, a feeding tube or more intensive care.

“Being able to really anticipate, so I can intervene early,” said Dr. Terry Heiman-Patterson, neurologist and director of the MDA/ALS Center of Hope at Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine. “And for folks who have the questions, answer those questions in an intelligent way.”

What are digital twins and how can they be used for ALS?

A digital twin, broadly, is a dynamic virtual copy of a real-world system. The twin is fed data from the real system to mirror its current state, predict future performance, and test possible changes before they are made in the real world.

Digital twinning isn’t a new concept. It’s already being used in the automotive industry to predict production flow and issues before they happen. Water companies in major cities are using digital twin models to identify when and where leaks could occur. Major players in the energy industry are simulating the effects of weather and aging infrastructure on virtual representations of real electrical grids.