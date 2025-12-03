Why many Philadelphia doctors now use AI to record patient visits

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It listens, takes notes and summarizes key points after each visit: A new generative AI tool is now increasingly present during doctors’ visits in the Philadelphia region.

The idea is that it lets doctors focus more on talking to a patient, and saves them from spending time after a visit to organize and type up their notes.

Dr. Laura Igarabuza, a family medicine doctor at Temple Health, has been using it for almost a year, and said it has been a “huge time saver.”

“Before I started using this technology, I don’t think I realized how much mental energy I was exerting to interpret what the patient was telling me and type it into the chart at the same time,” she said.

It was an awkward setup, with the keyboard in front of her, and the patient next to her.

“And I’m kind of like, trying to turn my neck to look at the patient and really, like, make eye contact, engage with them while I’m typing.”

She said using the AI tool lets her spend more time with patients, which “brings the joy back to medicine.”

More than 80% of family medicine doctors at Temple Health, and more than 70% of all doctors at Penn Medicine, use these generative AI tools, according to the health systems. Jefferson Health estimates this technology saves each doctor an hour of their time each day. WellSpan Health, in south central Pennsylvania, said that since adopting this technology a few years ago, doctors have saved enough time such that they can see two to five extra patients each day.