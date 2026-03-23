Outcry over Vineland AI data center continues as facility seeks LNG approval

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About 100 people gathered at a park in Vineland, New Jersey, on Saturday to voice their opposition to data centers and artificial intelligence. The crowd, some holding protest signs, shouted their disapproval of their local government, which has supported the construction of a hyperscale 350-megawatt AI data center in the community.

The rally was organized by Bayly Winder, a Democratic candidate running for the U.S. House of Representatives against Republican incumbent, Jeff Van Drew. Winder is calling for a national moratorium on building new data centers, which house the computer servers required to run internet services worldwide.

The acceleration of power-hungry artificial intelligence has boosted demand for the sites. President Donald Trump’s administration last year announced plans to accelerate AI development with limited regulatory oversight.

The project in Vineland, already under construction, is being developed by DataOne for the Nebius Group to support AI infrastructure as part of a $17 billion deal with Microsoft. The facility plans to generate 85% of its own energy with natural gas accessed through a pipeline that runs from the facility. It is also seeking approval to house a liquified natural gas, or LNG, tank on site in case access to the natural gas pipeline is interrupted.

Dozens of similar hyperscale data centers are being proposed across the region, and residents increasingly voice concerns about the impact on electricity bills, air quality and water usage, which in some areas of the country have threatened drinking water supplies.

“AI data centers are not essential to life in Vineland,” said Zac Landicini, who lives about 3 miles from the data center and has been opposing its development. “Nobody in Vineland needs an AI data center like they need a water utility or a power utility. It does nothing in terms of its product to directly benefit Vineland residents.”