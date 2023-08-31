‘Extremely dangerous’ man convicted of murder escapes from Chester County prison

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

The escapee has been identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

The escape happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office says.

Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.