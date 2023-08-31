‘Extremely dangerous’ man convicted of murder escapes from Chester County prison

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend in April 2021. He is also wanted for a murder in Brazil.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 31, 2023

Police are currently searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

The escapee has been identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

The escape happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office says.

Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.

He was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16, 2023, for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend in April 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week.

Cavalcante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. We are asking for the public’s help in locating him,” Chester County D.A. Deb Ryan said.

He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes.

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts with white sneakers.

He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

If you see him or have any information you are asked to call 911.

