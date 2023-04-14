Donate

Cybercriminals stole sensitive photos of nearly 3K patients in LVHN data breach: Officials

Some of those images were posted on the dark web.

    By
  6abc digital staff
    April 13, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New information has been released about the cyber attack that targeted the Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) in February.

The cybercriminals may have stolen the sensitive photographs of as many as 2,760 patients, officials said Thursday.

According to the court filing, the health care provider suggested a class-action lawsuit over the data breach.
That would likely involve more than 100 people and could cost about $55 million.

LVHN also revealed that the hackers responsible for the breach demanded a ransom of over $5 million in February, which officials refused to pay.

