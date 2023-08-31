Police identify 12-year-old found dead in West Philadelphia dumpster
Sources say the 12-year-old boy was shot in the head.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An investigation is underway after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a dumpster last week in West Philadelphia.
He has been identified as Hezekiah Bernard.
The discovery was made near the dumpsters on the 5500 block of Cherry Street.
His death has been ruled a homicide. Sources told Action News on Wednesday that Bernard was shot in the head.
Homicide detectives are in touch with the boy’s family.
Police are holding a 3 p.m. news conference to release further details on the investigation.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
