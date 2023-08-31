Police identify 12-year-old found dead in West Philadelphia dumpster

Sources say the 12-year-old boy was shot in the head.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • August 31, 2023
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An investigation is underway after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a dumpster last week in West Philadelphia.

He has been identified as Hezekiah Bernard.

The discovery was made near the dumpsters on the 5500 block of Cherry Street.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

His death has been ruled a homicide. Sources told Action News on Wednesday that Bernard was shot in the head.

Homicide detectives are in touch with the boy’s family.

Police are holding a 3 p.m. news conference to release further details on the investigation.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate