This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a school building on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Heston School located on 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

A spokesperson with the Philadelphia School District says three employees are lucky to be alive after bullets came through the window of Heston School.

“I want to say that three school district employees are lucky to be alive this evening. Gunshots were heard in this neighborhood. Three bullets came through the window of the main office of Heston School. This is totally unacceptable to fire shots anywhere in the city, especially so close to where school children are,” said Deputy Chief of Communications Monique Braxton.

“She heard the bullets whiz by. That’s how close it was to her. And two other people were also standing in the office at that time,” added Braxton.