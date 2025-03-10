From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Every Monday and Wednesday evening, loud sounds of drumming can be heard emerging from the Spring Garden Academy at the Resurrection Life Church in Philadelphia. That’s where Tony Royster and his drill team rehearse for performances.

Royster, founder and director of the Positive Movement Entertainment Drumline, started the organization in 2011 and it became a drill team in 2014. The group’s message is “to put down the guns and pick up some drums” to build a better community. Last month, the group participated at the Eagles’ championship parade. Royster, 35, also known as “Mr. Y Not,” his troupe and drum major, Elmo, were also featured in a 2020 documentary.

Royster grew up in a Philly housing project surrounded by drug activity and gun violence. He said he was raised by a single mother, and that it was hard trying to survive.

“I had a whole bunch of negativity around me, and it was a drill team in the back of the building which helped save my life,” Royster said. “This is my passion. This is my life. This is what keeps me out of trouble and alive.”

He said he overcame the challenges in his life and wanted to give back and help young people in Philadelphia by offering a positive way to express themselves, especially those who might be tempted by the dangers of street life.

“I’ve been blessed enough to actually just stick with what I love, throughout the 14 years of us being in existence, we were able to get two people off the streets that were involved in gun violence,” Royster said. “We actually got them to put down their guns, and join the drill team and pick up some drums, and when that happened it just showed me that I’m actually doing what I need to be doing, and this is where I need to be.”

Donavon Harrison joined the troupe at 24, when the group started the drumline. At that time, he was involved in a neighborhood gang in Hunter Park and wanted to turn his life around. Harrison has been with the group for 11 years.

“If I didn’t join the organization, I probably would have been still on the corners, or I probably was still doing negative activities, or, you know, contributing to the downfall of the opposite of what we’re trying to represent,” Harrison said. “There’s always a better outlet. Reach out, find somebody to help you out.”

Sey Monet’s daughter Hannah Williams, 12, is also part of the drill team. Monet said she met Royster two years ago at Spring Garden Academy, where her daughter is a student. She said he was passing out flyers and his message resonated with her and her daughter, who wanted to be a part of the drill team.

“I’m just so excited that she is consistent and she is working hard, you know, kids, they go through different things that they want to do. So, it was really nice to see her stick with it,” Monet said. “She’s building confidence. That is the biggest thing and it’s becoming something that she’s owning; she’s taking responsibility for it.”

Williams has never experienced gun violence firsthand, but she said being part of the group has been very meaningful.

“It makes me feel like I have the power to do what I please and I just enjoy it,” she said. “I thought it would be interesting to try something new. As long as you strive for what you love, you will be able to nail it.”