For the third consecutive year, firearms killed more children and adolescents aged 1 to 17 than any other cause, including motor vehicle accidents and cancer, according to research from John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solution. The report highlights the severe impact of gun deaths on Black children and teens, who in 2022 experienced a gun death rate 18 times higher than their white counterparts. Additionally, the gun homicide rate for Black children and teens increased by 5.6% from 2021 to 2022.

Hillman emphasized that gun violence really is an urgent public health crisis. She believes everyone has to play a role in curbing the “epidemic,” including the healthcare industry, which she said is on the frontlines dealing with the crisis as well and its effect on kids’ mental health.

“We banded together to bring what the ad council does best, which is storytelling and creating narratives.” Hillman said. “We had an opportunity to develop something here that really was going to be able to break through and help accelerate the conversations happening in the country around gun violence.”

In an email, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime Delinquency told WHYY News that firearm-related injuries and deaths are a “public health crisis” in Pennsylvania, with 1,941 fatalities in 2022, surpassing motor vehicle deaths 1,344. More than half of these, 1,060, were suicides.

Recent public health investments have led to positive trends, including a 16% decrease in homicides statewide in 2023, compared to 12% nationally. Notably, 29 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties experienced homicide declines, and Philadelphia saw a 23% decrease in 2023, with a further 40% drop in 2024, according to Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“As a new dad, I was troubled to learn that the number one cause of death for kids in Pennsylvania and nationwide is guns,” said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who attended the Northwell Health’s health forum in New York City where the video was launched. “I’m encouraged to see doctors and nurses speaking up and speaking out on the issue of gun safety.”

Davis said that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, is investing millions into hospital-based violence intervention programs that are helping to make communities safer. He said he heard from doctors at Reading Hospital about how important it is to work together to reduce firearm deaths and injuries through education and outreach.

“The ‘Agree to Agree’ initiative is a great way to start these important conversations about how we keep our children and communities safe,” he added.