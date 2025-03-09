Philly anti-violence group says a national gun violence ad campaign missed the mark
Mothers In Charge expressed concern over the Ad Council’s gun violence campaign not reflecting the entire teen population.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Dorothy Johnson-Speight said she’s disappointed over the lack of representation in a new national advertising campaign that addresses gun safety issues among teens and children.
The ad “Agree to Agree” is part of a new initiative by Ad Council, a nonprofit that collaborates with public and private entities to raise public awareness about pressing issues. Their most recent national campaign was launched last month at Northwell Health’s annual Gun Violence Prevention Forum in New York City and it addresses the impact of gun violence on youth.
The campaign seeks to resolve the issue by building on shared beliefs and addressing the full spectrum of gun violence in the United States, such as suicides by gun, intentional shootings and unintentional shootings, the agency said. Michelle Hillman, Ad Council’s chief campaign development officer, said their goal is to convene partners across the advertising, business, health care, marketing, media and tech industries to create meaningful change.
“Many people think that gun violence is a highly divisive topic with no room for common ground or agreement, ending in individuals ‘agreeing to disagree’ and subsequently stopping any sort of productive conversation,” Hillman said. “However, we actually agree on more than we think, particularly related to its impact on children and teens.”
The ad sparks discussion around gun safety laws and includes parents and teens sharing how keeping guns safely stored can protect lives. An Ad Council-Bully Pulpit International survey conducted last year found that 80% of Americans in gun-owning households believe safe gun storage reduces gun violence, while 82% support temporarily restricting firearm access for those at high risk of self-harm or harming others. Additionally, eight in 10 Americans agree that open, productive conversations can help reduce gun-related injuries and deaths among children and teens.
But Johnson-Speight, who lost her son Khaaliq Jabar Johnson in 2001 to gun violence, said the Ad Council’s campaign leaves out Black teens who make up a significant portion of the statistics.
“To be honest with you, it was kind of painful to watch the video,” said Johnson-Speight, who is the founder and national executive director of Mothers In Charge, a grassroots organization offering emotional support, ways to prevent violence, intervention services and education about violence in Philadelphia. “I was not able to recognize African Americans in that video. I want to show this video to our families who look like their son. But I can’t.”
Hillman stressed that this approach works for various communities all over the country, and the organization is now working on tailored plans to bring about real change for different groups of people.
“In the weeks and months ahead, we will be rolling out additional assets for various audiences to address all forms of gun violence, in collaboration with partners both nationally and locally,” she said. “This includes a community violence intervention effort that is still in its early days.”
For the third consecutive year, firearms killed more children and adolescents aged 1 to 17 than any other cause, including motor vehicle accidents and cancer, according to research from John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solution. The report highlights the severe impact of gun deaths on Black children and teens, who in 2022 experienced a gun death rate 18 times higher than their white counterparts. Additionally, the gun homicide rate for Black children and teens increased by 5.6% from 2021 to 2022.
Hillman emphasized that gun violence really is an urgent public health crisis. She believes everyone has to play a role in curbing the “epidemic,” including the healthcare industry, which she said is on the frontlines dealing with the crisis as well and its effect on kids’ mental health.
“We banded together to bring what the ad council does best, which is storytelling and creating narratives.” Hillman said. “We had an opportunity to develop something here that really was going to be able to break through and help accelerate the conversations happening in the country around gun violence.”
In an email, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime Delinquency told WHYY News that firearm-related injuries and deaths are a “public health crisis” in Pennsylvania, with 1,941 fatalities in 2022, surpassing motor vehicle deaths 1,344. More than half of these, 1,060, were suicides.
Recent public health investments have led to positive trends, including a 16% decrease in homicides statewide in 2023, compared to 12% nationally. Notably, 29 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties experienced homicide declines, and Philadelphia saw a 23% decrease in 2023, with a further 40% drop in 2024, according to Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
“As a new dad, I was troubled to learn that the number one cause of death for kids in Pennsylvania and nationwide is guns,” said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who attended the Northwell Health’s health forum in New York City where the video was launched. “I’m encouraged to see doctors and nurses speaking up and speaking out on the issue of gun safety.”
Davis said that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, is investing millions into hospital-based violence intervention programs that are helping to make communities safer. He said he heard from doctors at Reading Hospital about how important it is to work together to reduce firearm deaths and injuries through education and outreach.
“The ‘Agree to Agree’ initiative is a great way to start these important conversations about how we keep our children and communities safe,” he added.
Americus Reed II, the Whitney M. Young Jr., professor of marketing at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, said the Ad Council’s campaign is a “laudable attempt” to create common ground in the conversation around gun violence prevention.
“That said, in my opinion, this example falls a bit short in terms of Philly-specific resonance,” he said.
He emphasized that he understands the concerns raised by organizations such as Mothers in Charge.
“If the goal is to truly reach the communities most affected, particularly Black teens in Philadelphia, the message has to feel rooted in their lived experiences,” he said. “Gun violence here has a specific history, urgency and community impact that can’t be generalized. Representation isn’t just about checking a diversity box; it’s about ensuring that the people most impacted see themselves not only in the narrative but also in the solutions being proposed.”
As this initiative expands, Reed II said he hopes to see a more Philadelphia-centered approach — ”one that engages grassroots organizations, amplifies community voices, and speaks directly to the realities of gun violence in our neighborhoods. That’s the kind of messaging that doesn’t just raise awareness but drives real, lasting change.”
