Lt. Gov. Davis announces $56M in state grants to fund after-school programs and gun violence prevention
Lt. Gov. Austin Davis announced a total of 46 state grants to enhance Pennsylvania's after-school programs and reduce gun violence in communities.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis visited Northeast Philadelphia after speaking at an event about the need to find solutions for dealing with gun violence among school-age children. “We can’t police our way out of this problem,” Davis said.
Studies have shown that high-quality after-school programs significantly improve academic performance, school attendance and social-emotional learning, particularly in the context of gun violence prevention for at-risk youth.
These programs contribute to enhanced grades, reduced dropout rates and more positive attitudes toward education, particularly when activities are well-structured and staff receive appropriate training.
The city is collaborating with the School District of Philadelphia and local safety partners to improve after-school programs, aiming to safeguard children following recent gun violence incidents and enhance academic outcomes through quality programming.
Under that backdrop, Davis, along with state and local leaders, gathered at the Northeast Frankford Boys & Girls Club to announce 46 grants totaling $56.5 million for 113 projects aimed at reducing community and gun violence, as well as supporting after-school programming.
In Philadelphia and throughout the state, there is a diverse range of program options available.
“It is critical that we create multiple ladders of opportunities for young people to succeed … making sure that they don’t turn towards violence,” Davis said.
Having been a part of the program for nearly a decade, 17-year-old Mahiyah Azuakoemu finds the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Frankford to be a safe place from the violence prevalent in her Kensington neighborhood.
“Going home is like a nightmare,” Azuakoemu said. “Being exposed to the gun violence or the drugs or the profanity, it’s a lot.”
Azuakoemu walks with her brother to school, carefully navigating around discarded syringes and observing individuals with visible injuries and open wounds.
“It’s normal to us now,” Azuakoemu said. “It doesn’t faze us anymore.”
Since joining the Boys & Girls Club at the age of 8, she has emerged as a leader for her peers.
“If they’re having a bad day, it’s always nice to be heard, to be able to express yourself,” Azuakoemu said. “We have to be able to see and hear the children or else it’s not gonna be good for the future.”
On most days, she motivates kids to show their feelings through art and other fun activities at the club.
“I love painting,” Azuakoemu said.
Proponents of gun violence prevention assert that gun violence disseminates through social networks and is exacerbated by long-standing inequities and public health disparities.
“Boost can halt the spread by enriching children with mentors and skills and love,” said Debra O’Connor, executive director of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement advocating for stronger gun laws, closing safety loopholes and promoting responsible gun ownership to combat gun violence and protect families.
O’Connor contends that there is insufficient funding and that more people need to care.
“We lift the messages of the many anti-gun violence groups who have had boots on the ground for decades. And we know that gun safety laws make a difference,” O’Connor said.
The grants are part of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) Building Opportunity through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) program.
State lawmakers are evaluating the program and its potential to contribute to the creation of safe neighborhoods.
Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, co-chair of the House Afterschool Caucus, said that this funding “will make it possible to bring kids off waitlists and into after-school programs, retain highly trained professionals, and invest in our collective future.”
“No matter what they may face at home or where they live, every student deserves the nurturing environment of an after-school program. I’m thrilled about this investment in BOOST and can’t wait to advocate for additional funding in years to come.”
“As a community, we’ve seen firsthand how crucial it is to give kids a safe place to go after school — where they can grow, learn, and be surrounded by positive influences,” said state Sen. Christine Tartaglione. “That’s why this BOOST funding is so important. It’s a comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence, building safer neighborhoods, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive.”
