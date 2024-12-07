From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Smiles filled the room as Temple University police officers entered the Paul L. Dunbar School auditorium in North Philadelphia. They came bearing gifts — brand-new bicycles for eight of the K-through-8th-grade students, who earned them with high grades, excellent attendance, and demonstrated leadership in the classroom.

One surprised recipient, first grader Allah Dalili, just four months ago received a lifesaving kidney transplant at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after two years on dialysis. Overjoyed, the youngster said the experience was almost unbelievable.

“I never thought I would get a bike,” he told WHYY.

His father, Abdo Dalili, looked on happily. He said while the gift of a bicycle was touching, his son had already received the greatest gift of all this year.

“He’s so excited.” Dalili said. “And although he’s sick, you know, he’s fighting! He’s trying to do something. He’s trying so hard.”

Dalilis said the officers’ generosity illustrates the importance of positive interactions with police officers and how they can change perceptions and bring communities and the police into better relationships.

“It’s going to put like a good example in their mind.” Dalili said. “That police is not just about harassing people or fighting people,but they have a good side of them, a good heart to make people so happy and so excited.”

Another recipient, 11-year-old Pierre Williams, found himself nearly speechless. The new bike — his first ever — opened up possibilities, he said, to race against his friends in the neighborhood.

“I was really happy, extremely happy to be exact.” Williams said. “I was like really shocked. I just feel like I’m the best kid in the world.”