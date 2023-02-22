2 teens shot near memorial site for fallen Temple officer in North Philadelphia

The family of a fallen Temple police officer had to be escorted away from a memorial site in North Philadelphia after two teenagers were shot just blocks away.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Uber Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The intersection is just blocks away from where Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot on Saturday night.

Police said two teens, ages 13 and 17, were injured in the double shooting. The 17-year-old male was shot four times in the leg and was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 13-year-old female was shot one time in the right forearm, police said. She was also taken to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened as the family of Ofc. Fitzgerald was gathered at a memorial.