That suspect, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested a short time later. Police say he is related to one of the other two who were taken in for questioning.

The pair have not been charged yet, but police are looking into other incidents, including carjackings in the area, to see if they match the description of suspects in those cases.

Fitzgerald was driving his patrol car alone at the time he started chasing the trio. Temple Vice President For Public Safety Jennifer Griffin said having officers work solo is customary for their force.

“We also deploy a two-officer car when staffing permits or if we have a specific operation. On this night, he was riding in a single car for sure,” Griffin said.

That’s changing now. Temple Police will now patrol in pairs of two in the wake of the shooting, but Griffin said that will hurt their ability to cover the urban campus.

“One of the challenges with moving to a two-officer car is now you reduce the number of vehicles on campus and around the area. So, as opposed to having ten cars out there with officers or whatever the deployment number would be, you reduce that by half,” she said.

University President Jason Wingard said while gun violence is a national epidemic, it’s something campus leaders must deal with in order to provide a safe educational environment.

“My job, my mandate is to provide a world class education for our students. The truth is, I can’t uphold my mandate. We can’t fulfill our mission if we cannot keep our students safe,” Wingard said.

He said he’s been given assurances from Governor Josh Shapiro that more help is on the way to secure the campus.

“Governor Shapiro has committed the resources of the state to help us. Mayor Kenney has committed the resources of the city to help us again. Temple University can’t do this alone,” Wingard said. “But together, in partnership and coordination, I am confident that we will be able to get this done and keep our community safe. We are determined and we are holding ourselves accountable together.”