“There is so much bureaucracy in between the streets and City Hall that we got people falling through the gaps,” said advocate Movita Johnson-Harrell of The Charles Foundation, an organization dedicated to advocating for “safe, common-sense gun legislation” and to “curb the school-to-prison pipeline.”

“Good kids are carrying guns because bad kids carry guns, but they’re all our kids. None of them are disposable.”

Relocating victims

Just over one year ago, the City of Philadelphia created an Office of the Victim Advocate to address these concerns.

Adara Combs, who heads the office, said she’s been building partnerships with law enforcement, advocating for legislation, and taking a closer look at the way victim programs are functioning.

“It’s one thing to say that you support something, it’s another thing to put your money where your mouth is and actually put the funds to the work,” she said at the roundtable. “So that is the work of the office.”

Combs’s office is creating a victim relocation program, designed to move Philadelphians who have been threatened by criminal activity in their neighborhoods to places where they’ll be less likely to be re-victimized or to perpetrate violence.

It’s set to launch this coming spring, according to an email response to WHYY News. The move comes after gun violence advocates called out leadership for not distributing an approved $500,000 in victim relocation funds from the 2021-2022 budget.

At a November 2022 City Council gun violence prevention hearing, council members asked Combs and other city leaders how the funding was used and how many individuals and families had been relocated.

Combs said her office spent $95,747 on families affected by crime between July 2021 to November 2022, mostly for housing, clothing, food, transportation, and “home fortifying expenditures.”

“The community needs obviously extend beyond that,” she said. “Resources without strategy, or proper planning, or systems in place is really just throwing money at a problem with no hope of ever solving that problem.”

Shondell Revell of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention said some of the money was moved to the District Attorney’s Office and some went to the Managing Director’s Office, but could not confirm whether the funding had been used to relocate families.

The city did not respond to a WHYY News public records request for the full spending breakdown in a timely manner.

Nonprofit groups at the November hearing voiced frustration, and a need for resources.

“Please, please, please find this money, put it where it’s supposed to go, and try to find some more money to go with it,” said Dorothy Johnson-Speight of Mothers in Charge, which helps connect families to community-based services.

Councilmember Johnson believes victim relocation services will help improve fatal shooting clearance rates, currently at 37% according to a 2022 report from the Office of the Controller.

“We need to make sure that at the end of the day, people feel safe when they do participate in coming forward,” he said. “Because if we can’t … we’ll have a revolving door of gun violence because we won’t solve homicides.”

Victim relocation requires a huge amount of resources and is not always successful, according to experts and advocates. A 2021 analysis of a relocation program in Baltimore found that efforts were hampered by complications around housing availability, victim reluctance, social media threats, and other factors.