The city of Philadelphia plans to spend most of its anti-violence dollars for fiscal year 2023 on programs that could reduce violence in the long-term versus those that could bring down shooting rates in the next one to three years, according to a new analysis from the City Controller’s Office.

The FY 2023 budget includes $208 million to combat the gun violence crisis, $27 million of which is new funding. That’s a 35% increase from the $155 million the city put into gun violence in FY 2022, which included $68 million in new funding.

But the controller’s report found that only 21% of the total FY 2022 investment was “allocated to evidence-based intervention programs that have been found to yield short-term reductions in shootings and homicides, with the rest of the funding going towards programs that will likely take years to produce measurable reductions in gun violence.”

The FY 2023 budget follows a similar trend. The new analysis found that 71% of the new spending will support “prevention” and “transformation” efforts that could slow shootings in the next five to 20 years, and only 17% of the new funding is committed to “intervention” programs, which could reduce shootings in the next one to three years.