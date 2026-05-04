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Proposed legislation regulating Delaware firearm dealers aims to crack down on illegal or reckless retail practices fueling the state’s illegal gun market.

Senate Bill 300, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, would bolster Delaware’s oversight of firearm dealers by implementing an enhanced licensing system with stricter inspection, reporting and security requirements.

“This legislation is necessary,” he said. “Strict licensing standards will lower the probability of gun violence and gun trafficking and hold our firearm dealers accountable for potentially reckless business practices.”

Straw purchases, where a person with a clean record buys a firearm for someone not legally allowed to have one, continue to be a problem in Delaware despite being outlawed in 2018.

Dover resident Jordan Harmon, 25, was sentenced in April 2024 to three years in prison for buying 19 semiautomatic pistols in straw purchases.

Josh Scharff, general counsel for the gun control nonprofit group Brady, said that across the U.S., a minority of gun dealers supply a disproportionate amount of guns later used in a crime.

Marianna Mitchem, formerly with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and now with Everytown for Gun Safety, said 66% of the more than 1,400 crime guns recovered in Delaware in 2023 were originally purchased at in-state gun stores. The weapons were either used in a crime, found at the scene of a crime, or the purchase or possession of the gun itself was illegal.

“You cannot go and blame another state for running guns up to your state,” she said. “It’s coming from within your state, which is, in a way, a good thing, because you can solve that problem. You can hold those dealers accountable,” said Mitchem.