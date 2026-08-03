From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of thank you cards, photos and colorful drawings decorate Dr. Elana McDonald’s office door. They’re from her young patients at Memphis Street Pediatrics in North Philadelphia, many of whom she’s been treating for years since they were babies.

And in between all of their important growth measurements, milestone tracking, vaccinations, temperature checks, sick visits and annual physical exams, McDonald constantly talks with parents and families about nutrition, healthy eating and the risks of obesity.

“We see the trends, we get to see the growth chart every year when they come in, we can see which direction you’re going in,” she said. “We’re having a discussion about healthy eating and physical activity from day one. From day one.”

About 1 in 5 children in Philadelphia are considered obese, as well as roughly one-third of all adults, according to city and state data.

Pediatricians and primary care providers are on the frontlines of this growing health epidemic. Confronting the drivers of weight gain and poor diet needs to happen as early as possible, they say – during childhood and regularly in adulthood.

But talking about weight, eating habits and obesity treatment options requires sensitivity, patience and the absence of judgement, said Dr. Samantha Flanagan, a family medicine practitioner and obesity specialist at Temple University.

“To me, giving someone the best care possible is focusing on what their goals are and what they’re hoping for and making sure they’re receptive,” said Flanagan, who is also an assistant professor of clinical family and community medicine. “We want them to come back and keep interacting with the medical system so that they can get these health outcomes.”

Asking permission to talk about weight and obesity

Many of the adult patients that Flanagan sees in primary care clinics and Temple’s weight-loss program have already had negative experiences in the health care system when it comes to weight-related health issues.

“People tell me things like, ‘I had a doctor tell me everything is because of my weight, and they’re not going to do X, Y, or Z because I need to lose weight,’” Flanagan said. “And then I’ve had patients tell me that they just don’t want to be shamed about their weight. Some people avoid going to the doctor or seeking medical care because they fear the scale, they fear what someone’s going to tell them about their weight, they fear that whatever concern they have, it’s going to be dismissed.”