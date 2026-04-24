A Swedesboro family turned to weight-loss surgery for their 15-year-old son. As childhood obesity rises, it can be a viable option

Looking at long-term benefits of surgery for obesity

Through the weight management program at Nemours, Coy-Armour and Bryan tried several different options. They made diet and lifestyle changes and eventually tried a medication that had to be injected, but that came with challenges. At the time, Bryan wasn’t able to take oral pill medications.

“For me to have to give him an injection every day, it started to hurt him and then he would get upset, and I don’t want him to get upset,” she said.

Eventually, Coy-Armour wanted to learn more about surgical options.

“I’m just envisioning him as he gets older. I mean, as you get older, it gets harder and harder, and then major health concerns come up. Diabetes and all the things,” she said. “And on top of him being developmentally delayed, the world is hard enough. I don’t want to give him anything else to make it harder.”

Coy-Armour knew the surgical procedure came with risks, but the safety data for pediatric cases, which showed that complications are rare, made her confident that this operation would have more benefits for Bryan in the long run.

“The biggest con was some family members trying to talk me out of it. ‘I can’t believe you’re going to put him through that,’” she recalled some of them saying.

But she pushed back.

“I’m like, well listen, who’s going to push his wheelchair when he can’t walk?” she argued. “I do want what’s best for him first. I want what’s best for him before anybody else. So, I’m not going to put him in something that will possibly kill him. I know success stories. I know people who’ve had weight-loss surgery and took off never to be overweight again. That’s what I want for him.”

On July 31, 2024, Bryan got the sleeve gastrectomy. His mother explained why he was in the hospital and why they had to take care of the laparoscopic incisions in his stomach when they went home. He was on a liquid diet of protein shakes for several weeks after. Bryan adjusted quickly, Coy-Armour said, especially since the shakes resembled milkshakes.

As they continued with a diet of healthier foods and an increase in exercise, the effects of the surgery became visible within the year, much to the delight of family members and friends.

“All his clothes are too big and his face has slimmed down,” Coy-Armour said. “This is the picture I was trying to paint. So yeah, those same family members are like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Bryan, who is now in 11th grade, primarily relies on his mother for grocery shopping and meals. That will likely continue even as he becomes an adult, so Coy-Armour is largely responsible for what he eats. But she still wants her son to be able to make some decisions on his own based on what feels good to eat, and what doesn’t.

“Now, he associates certain things that are going to make his stomach broke. That’s what he calls it — ‘My stomach is broke,’” she said. Real milkshakes, fried foods and large meals are no longer very appealing.

“He gets it now. So now, I don’t even have to tell him what he can or should have. He knows,” she said. “Just trial and error, trial and error.”

Surgery can seem scary, Coy-Armour said. But parents considering weight-loss surgery with their children may also want to consider the alternative of what it will mean for their kids to become obese adults, she said.

“There’s a lot of things to be nervous about. With any surgery, there’s a risk, but that’s with anything — getting in a car, walking across the street,” she said. “There’s a bigger risk if you don’t do it.”