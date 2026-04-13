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A billboard has been erected along I-95 northbound in Philadelphia promoting positive body imagery and a new book. It was paid for with spoils from a legal fight against artificial intelligence.

In what can seem like an ocean of advertising for body-sculpting surgeries and GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, the roadside billboard on Fairmount Avenue directs passersby to fatswim.com, a website that touts itself as “the opposite of Ozempic.”

“This is just one small blip in a sea that’s telling us all the time that our bodies are disgusting and wrong,” said Philadelphia author Emma Copley Eisenberg, who coordinated and paid for the billboard and whose short story collection “Fat Swim” comes out later this month. “This is one small counterpoint to that saying, ‘Your body is interesting. Let’s be curious about it. It’s art just the way it is.’”

The billboard is a close-up image, made by Philadelphia boudoir photographer Devon Dadoly, of a body with fat rolls obscured by a watery overlay so it appears to be submerged in a pool. The text reads: “YOUR GUT IS A TERRIBLE THING TO LOSE.”