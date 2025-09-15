From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Increased spending for the medications like Wegovy and Ozempic in Delaware is not being driven by inflated drug prices, but rather an overall higher number of people using the drugs more frequently, according to a new report.

In fact, the individual cost to patients and private health insurers for glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist prescriptions has “remained relatively flat” in the last three years while utilization has more than doubled, officials from the Delaware Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery found.

“We are pleased to see that the cost of the drugs remains relatively the same,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “We’re hopeful that we’ll continue to find ways to pay for these drugs so that people can live healthier lifestyles.”

A rapid surge in the use of these drugs for Type 2 diabetes, weight loss and obesity management has led to a significant rise in overall health care spending nationally.

It has left experts asking how the medications should be covered and who should pay for them in the long term, and has created more scrutiny over how much these drugs cost.

List prices for different brands have reached over $1,000 a month without insurance.