At least seven Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans across the nation posted a net loss last year, raising questions about the financial health of some of the nation’s largest nonprofit insurers.

In 2024, Independence Health Group, the for-profit parent company of the nonprofit Philadelphia-based health insurance company Independence Blue Cross, reported a net loss of $239 million, despite generating $32 billion of revenue, citing a “sharp increase in medical and pharmacy costs.”

One driver behind these losses is the rapid growth of weight-loss medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, known as GLP-1s, such as Ozempic. The medication helps individuals control blood sugar levels.

In 2023, Independence Health Group spent $350 million on GLP-1 medications for members, but that grew to $500 million by 2024.

The Philadelphia-based insurance group, which operates in 32 states and Washington D.C., also saw less profitability in its Medicaid and Medicare programs as the cost of care outpaced rate increases last year. At the same time, people eligible for Medicaid coverage required more health care than what was expected.

Big changes to Medicaid

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid coverage was provided continuously for three years in a row without annual determinations about whether recipients qualified for benefits. That ended in 2023; since then, states have been redetermining Medicaid enrollment every 12 months.

“I think it was really hard for states and health plans to really determine … what the health needs of the people who were remaining on the program were going to be,” said Elizabeth Williams, a senior policy manager for Medicaid research with the health policy group Kaiser Family Foundation, or KFF.

“Health plans are noting that they’re seeing higher health needs and higher costs for the people that have remained on the Medicaid program,” she added.

And for Medicaid patients who need GLP-1 medications, Pennsylvania is one of 13 states nationwide that allows approval for the treatment of obesity.

The 12 other states are California, Delaware, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.