Here’s a common scenario: a patient visits their primary care doctor for lingering back pain.

The doctor examines the patient’s back, asking them how it feels when they press here or there. The physician suspects a herniated disc, but orders an MRI to be sure.

In the best-case scenario, a patient quickly gets an appointment for the imaging scan, the outpatient procedure goes smoothly and the reason for the back pain is swiftly confirmed.

But that’s not always how it works. Care can get delayed as patients wait for their health insurance company to pre-approve the doctor’s orders. In some cases, imaging tests or procedures get denied or flagged for more intense review and additional documentation, delaying patient care and raising costs.

“We’ve got teams of people figuring this out,” said radiologist Dr. Mitchell Schnall, senior vice president for data and technology solutions at Penn Medicine. “Lots of our health care dollars are going into this administrative process.”

The process is called prior authorization, and it’s been at the center of reform talks in recent years.

A joint program by Independence Blue Cross and Penn Medicine is working to simplify that process at the local level by granting some physicians automatic approval for common tests and imaging if they have a history of few insurance denials.

New data from the initiative, first launched in 2023, shows that the majority of outpatient radiology requests within the program are approved in “one-tenth” of the time that the prior authorization process can typically take.

“Patients who have a short turnaround time for their tests, there’s this race — are we going to get them pre-auth’d in time or is it going to get caught up in process and we’re going to have to cancel the test the day of?” Schnall said. “With this program, we’re able to get people’s tests done quicker, we’re canceling fewer tests.”